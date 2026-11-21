The Deep Ellum Block Party returns with dozens of performers as police focus on added security and street closures following Halloween violence.

Three weeks after a mass shooting left four people dead and more than a dozen injured, Deep Ellum is preparing for one of its biggest annual events.

Businesses in the Dallas entertainment district are getting ready for the gathering, with one bar owner expressing hope for a peaceful weekend. NBC 5’s Candace Sweat reports on the preparations and the atmosphere in Deep Ellum. Deep Ellum businesses are preparing for a busy weekend as the annual Deep Ellum Block Party brings about 40 bands and performers to the Dallas entertainment district, while recent gun violence continues to raise concerns about public safety.

Also read Senate Republicans block latest Democratic effort to end the war in Iran

For business owners like Dan Murry, owner of The Armoury D.E. , the event is an opportunity to showcase the variety of businesses and entertainment that make the neighborhood unique. Murry has seen changes in Deep Ellum over his 11 years in the district. He said the neighborhood is at its best when it brings together different types of businesses and entertainment.

“When Deep Ellum is at its best is when its populated by all different kinds of concepts. So you have club concepts, venue concepts, bars, restaurants, retail,” Murry said. That diversity is what he hopes visitors will experience during the block party. With dozens of bands and performers expected, Murry said he is optimistic about the weekend.

Advertisement

“With the amount of musical talent we’ll have concentrated in one area for this weekend, it’s bound to be pretty cool and entertaining,” Murry said. “It’s a tragedy obviously. Anytime something like that happens it’s a tragedy and it’s not something that should ever happen and certainly not a reason that we would want Deep Ellum to be in the news,” Murry said.

In response to the violence, Dallas police committed to additional officers and street closures, particularly during nighttime hours. Police Chief Daniel Comeaux also outlined efforts to work with businesses and address loitering in parking lots. During a Nov. 5 news conference, Comeaux said officers would focus on preventing people from gathering in parking lots without a reason to be there.

“We’re going to work on the parking lots. No more loitering in this parking lots. You just can’t hang out,” Comeaux said.

“Eat, have a cocktail, dance, enjoy yourselves. Just hanging out in parking lots we’re not going to allow that,” Comeaux said. Murry said he believes changes are also needed at the legislative level, particularly when it comes to access to firearms.

Advertisement

“There are policies and procedures that could be put in place but at the end of the day if someone has easy access to a firearm and argument turns into a homicide in a millisecond,” Murry said. Despite the concerns, Murry said Deep Ellum remains welcoming to people who respect the neighborhood and others around them.

“Deep Ellum loves everybody as long as you come down here and treat neighborhood and your fellow person with respect then you’ll be embraced with open arms,” Murry said. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC DFW. AI tools helped convert the story into a digital article, and an NBC DFW journalist edited it again before publication.