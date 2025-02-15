Deep Divisions Over Trump's Immigration Crackdown

A new poll reveals Americans are deeply divided on the details of President Trump's sweeping immigration crackdown, with support for some restrictions growing while others, particularly those targeting birthright citizenship and detention in Guantanamo Bay, remain unpopular.

Americans are deeply divided over the specifics of President Trump 's extensive immigration crackdown, according to a recent poll. The survey reveals a growing acceptance of immigration restrictions, such as expanding the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. A significant number of respondents express support for Trump 's call for mass deportation of all undocumented immigrants residing in the U.S.

However, policies that permit immigration authorities to make arrests in schools and churches, and restrict birthright citizenship for children born in the U.S. to undocumented parents, are largely unpopular among Democrats and independents, even as they receive approval from most Republicans. 'Americans as a whole may be more inclined to support immigration restrictions in theory,' said Mallory Newall, a vice president at Ipsos, the polling firm that conducted the survey for NPR. 'But in practice, there's still a lack of consensus on what these restrictions should entail.' Immigration consistently ranks as a more pressing concern for Republican voters compared to other demographics. This poll confirms that trend: 47% of Republicans identify immigration as a top issue, contrasted with 19% of independents and only 9% of Democrats. The poll reveals that 23% of respondents overall consider immigration a top-tier issue, a higher percentage than in previous polls but still significantly lower than the leading concern, 'inflation and increasing costs,' at 47%. Nearly one-third of respondents believe recent immigration restrictions 'go too far,' while a similar proportion (29%) feel they 'do not go far enough.' Support is divided on various policy proposals, including those that limit cooperation with immigration authorities and the use of the U.S. military to detain undocumented immigrants. Notably, four out of five Republicans support the deportation of all undocumented immigrants and characterize the recent surge in migrants at the southern border as an invasion. 'As far as I'm concerned, that was an invasion,' said poll respondent Thomas Dunkelberger, a longtime Republican voter from western Michigan, in a follow-up interview. 'It wasn't an armed invasion, certainly, but it was an invasion. And that's got to stop. We can't afford it as a people.'Maria Rose Pawlyk, a poll respondent who identifies as a political independent and voted for Trump, expressed support for some of Trump's actions but raised concerns about limiting legal pathways for refugees and immigrants seeking humanitarian protection. She opposes mass deportations, stating, 'There's no easy answer to it. You can't just give a blanket statement of saying deport everyone, because you can't.' Perhaps the most contentious of Trump's executive actions is his push to end birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants, a proposal that has faced legal challenges and enjoys the support of less than a third of Americans. The White House's suggestion to detain undocumented immigrants at the U.S. naval station in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, also lacks widespread approval, with only 36% of respondents supporting it.The poll indicates a gradual increase in support for building a border wall with Mexico, from 38% in 2018 to nearly 50% in the latest survey. Conversely, support for DREAMers — immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children — has declined from nearly two-thirds seven years ago to less than half. 'That, to me, is telling of the overall mood that the country is in right now,' said Newall. 'But many of these newer proposals being pushed by the administration are a bridge too far. Yes, they are supported by the Republican base. But they are not supported by the American public,' she concluded. The NPR/Ipsos poll was conducted from Feb. 7 to 10, 2025, with a sample of 1,013 adults online. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points for all respondents





