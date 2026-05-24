Deep concern about controversial aspects of Trump presidency stirs fears about midterms and rule of law

President Trump's first year in office has led to widespread concerns about presidential overreach, persecution of enemies, judicial corruption, executive branch overreach, and the potential failure of Congress or the Supreme Court to check the president's power.

President Trump, arriving for his State of the Union address as Supreme Court justices look on, has strained the legal system to something approaching a breaking point.

A survey finds deep concern about presidential overreach, persecution of enemies and other unchecked abuses of power. The poll underscores the stakes in November when the integrity of the legal system will be on the line. Conservative appellate courts, in particular, have bowed and granted President Trump permission to do pretty much anything he wants, contributing to the perception of presidential lawlessness and a sense that our judicial system is being strained to something approaching a breaking point.

Dismissing these concerns as overwrought hand-wringing or mindless anti-Trump blathering is not an appropriate response. The real risk to democracy, according to a nonpartisan academic group that monitors the health and resilience of American democracy, in conjunction with the Safeguarding Democracy Project at UCLA’s School of Law, is that people “know that the government can successfully seek retribution from people who criticize it, people will be less likely to criticize the government.

” As a result, the country might end up worse off by muzzling those who would hold their elected leaders to account





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Trump Presidency State Of The Union Address Supreme Court Justices Deep Concern About Presidential Overreach Persecution Of Enemies Federal Judges Wallet Of America Anticipated Revision Of Judicial Power Outcome Midterms Real Risk To Democracy

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