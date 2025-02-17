Deebo Samuel Sr.'s Fantasy Future: Five Teams That Could Revitalize His Value

With a decline in fantasy production, Deebo Samuel Sr. could be on the move. This article explores five potential landing spots that could reinvigorate his fantasy appeal for the 2025 season.

The San Francisco 49ers and Deebo Samuel Sr. could be parting ways this offseason, as the veteran wideout has seen a decline in his fantasy production in recent years. While he had a breakout season in 2021, accumulating a career-high 338.9 fantasy points and averaging 21.2 points per game, his performance has since dipped. Prior to his stellar 2021 campaign, Samuel averaged around 12 points per game. In the three years following his peak, his points per game average has continued to decline.

He has also battled injuries and experienced a reduction in touches per game over the last four years. A change of scenery could be beneficial for Samuel's fantasy appeal, especially with the 49ers welcoming back Brandon Aiyuk from a torn ACL and showcasing promising young receiver Ricky Pearsall. Although a return to elite status seems unlikely, Samuel Sr. could experience a resurgence in fantasy value if traded to the right team.Here are five potential landing spots that could enhance Samuel Sr.'s attractiveness for fantasy managers in the 2025 draft:\* **Buffalo Bills:** The Bills are in search of wide receiver reinforcements this offseason, as Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins are both free agents. Samuel Sr.'s versatility as a wideout, despite primarily lining up on the perimeter for over 66% of his career routes, could make him a valuable addition. He could seamlessly integrate with Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir, emerging as Buffalo's top receiving threat. Furthermore, playing alongside a quarterback of Josh Allen's caliber would undoubtedly boost Samuel Sr.'s offensive opportunities.* **Los Angeles Chargers:** Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman has a predilection for physical receivers (as evidenced by his fondness for Anquan Boldin), and Samuel Sr. perfectly fits that mold. He would become a prominent target in Justin Herbert's passing game, without significantly impacting the targets of slot receiver Ladd McConkey. Herbert's own fantasy value would also receive a positive impact from the addition.* **Pittsburgh Steelers:** The Steelers might decide to move on from their current leading wide receiver, George Pickens, this offseason. However, Samuel Sr. would be a compelling fantasy option in Pittsburgh regardless. With three wide receivers (Mike Williams, Van Jefferson, and Ben Skowronek) headed towards free agency, and running back Najee Harris potentially on the move, Samuel Sr. would command a substantial share of touches in the offense, potentially securing WR2/flex value.* **Washington Commanders:** The Commanders face a depleted receiving corps, with five receivers, including three perimeter players (Dyami Bown, Noah Brown, and K.J. Osborn), heading into free agency. Their top tight end, Zach Ertz, is also a free agent. Imagine an offense spearheaded by Jayden Daniels, featuring both Samuel Sr. and Terry McLaurin. This scenario would be advantageous for both the young quarterback and Samuel Sr., potentially revitalizing his fantasy value within Washington's offensive scheme.* **Las Vegas Raiders:** The Raiders are remarkably thin at wide receiver, beyond Jakobi Meyers, making Samuel Sr. a prime candidate for significant playing time under new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. The Raiders' quarterback situation will be a crucial factor, with many mock drafts projecting them to select Colorado's Shedeur Sanders at the sixth overall pick. However, Samuel Sr. could find a comfortable role in Las Vegas, contending for WR2/flex starter status.





