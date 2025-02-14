Deebo Samuel Requests Trade, Steelers Emerge as Favorites

Deebo Samuel, star wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers, reportedly seeks a trade, leading to speculation about his future. The Pittsburgh Steelers are considered the frontrunners to acquire him.

Deebo Samuel Sr., the star wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers, is reportedly seeking a trade at the end of the season. The team has granted him and his agent permission to explore trade options. Despite the trade request, the 49ers are considered heavy favorites (-250) to retain Samuel on their roster for the start of the next season.Samuel's potential departure has sparked significant interest across the league.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, consistently on the lookout for offensive firepower, are viewed as the frontrunners (+550) to acquire the former Pro Bowler. The Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers, both boasting young quarterbacks who could benefit from Samuel's dynamic playmaking abilities, are considered the third-most likely destinations (+700) to land the 29-year-old wide receiver.Samuel, drafted in the second round by the 49ers in 2019 out of South Carolina, enjoyed a remarkable 2021 season, earning a Pro Bowl selection with 1,770 total yards and 14 touchdowns. However, his role in the 49ers offense has slightly diminished since then. In 2024, he recorded 51 catches for 670 yards, along with 136 rushing yards and four total touchdowns. The 49ers' impending decision regarding Samuel's future will undoubtedly have a ripple effect throughout the NFL





