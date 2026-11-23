Deebo Cooks publicly praises the San Francisco 49ers despite being released on Nov 22, 2026. He backs Kyle Shanahan and team before Vikings matchup.

Wide receiver Deebo Cooks has generated significant attention on social media following his unexpected release from the San Francisco 49ers roster on November 22, 2026. The transaction occurred just one day before the team's crucial Monday Night Football matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City. Despite the timing, Cooks used his platform to express unwavering support for the organization.

Cooks did not hide his disappointment but quickly pivoted to highlighting the strengths of the franchise he was part of during his brief tenure. He took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to describe the 49ers as one of the most special organizations in professional sports. He emphasized that this sentiment is not up for debate, signaling a professional relationship that remains intact despite the roster cut.

Also read 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings Live Scores and Updates from Mexico City

So it shouldn't be surprising to see Cooks take to social media to heap praise on the San Francisco 49ers despite the team releasing him the day before their pivotal game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. He stated, from top to bottom, one of the most special organizations out there, and that's not up for debate. He added, I'm not done. It's far from over.

Shortly before halftime of the game itself, Cooks posted another message expressing his confidence in the team's ability to win. He stated that he could see the plan coming to life and predicted that the 49ers would run away with the victory against their NFC West rivals. He specifically praised head coach Kyle Shanahan, noting that the coach was simply on another level this year.

The wide receiver's endorsement comes at a critical moment for San Francisco, as they navigate a high-stakes divisional contest. Cooks' public stance helps maintain positive morale within the fanbase and provides a layer of external validation for the coaching staff's strategic decisions. His comments reflect a deep understanding of the team's dynamics and the challenges they face in the competitive Western Conference.

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The decision to release Cooks was primarily driven by a mandatory need to create a roster spot for defensive lineman C.J. West, who was elevated from injured reserve. The 49ers signed Cooks off the street in late September when the team was dealing with a significant number of injuries to their wide receiver corps. At that time, the organization needed depth immediately to keep their offensive capabilities viable.

Since his signing, the injury situation for the receivers has improved considerably. Mike Evans returned to full health after a three-week absence due to Achilles tendinitis. Additionally, the front office acquired veteran Keenan Allen at the trade deadline, further stabilizing the position group. These moves reduced the immediate need for Cooks' services on the active roster.

The team needed to create a roster spot to elevate defensive lineman C.J. West off injured reserve, which put Cooks on the wrong side of the roster crunch. San Francisco's wideouts have gotten healthier since, with Mike Evans returning from a three-week absence from Achilles tendinitis and the team trading for Keenan Allen at the trade deadline.

During his five games with the 49ers, Cooks recorded five catches for 58 total yards. One of his most notable plays occurred during the October 11 road victory against the Seattle Seahawks, where he scored a crucial touchdown. This performance demonstrated his ability to contribute in high-pressure situations and helped the team secure important wins during the early part of the season.

Despite the relatively small statistical output, his presence provided valuable experience and reliability for the quarterback room. Quarterback Brock Purdy was introduced before the November 22 game in Mexico City, showcasing the team's focus on unity and forward momentum. Cooks' familiarity with the offensive system allowed him to make immediate impacts when he was on the field.

Although Cooks is currently a free agent, his positive comments about the organization may work in his favor if he remains available. The 49ers are likely to keep him on their list of options for future roster moves or practice squad elevations. His professionalism and public support of the team suggest he would be a valuable asset should circumstances change.

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The release was a logistical necessity rather than a reflection of Cooks' performance or character. As the team continues to compete for a playoff spot, maintaining good relationships with former players is essential. Cooks' decision to cheer for the 49ers despite his exit highlights the strong culture fostered by the front office and coaching staff in San Francisco.

Brandin Cooks has been traded five times and played for seven teams over his 13-year playing career. This history of movement makes his steadfast loyalty to San Francisco particularly notable to fans and analysts alike. The 49ers are hoping to keep their receivers healthy throughout the remainder of the season.

If not, Cooks is likely on the top of their list of options to bring back should he remain available. Him having nice things to say about the team after his release certainly won't hurt his chances. San Francisco's wideouts have gotten healthier since, with Mike Evans returning from a three-week absence from Achilles tendinitis and the team trading for Keenan Allen at the trade deadline.

The 49ers signed Cooks off the street in late September while dealing with a bevy of injuries to their wide receivers. The organization valued his immediate availability during a crisis period that tested their offensive depth. Cooks appeared in five games for the 49ers and made five catches for 58 yards, including a key touchdown in the Oct. 11 road victory against the Seattle Seahawks.

The release was a logistical necessity rather than a reflection of Cooks' performance or character. As the team continues to compete for a playoff spot, maintaining good relationships with former players is essential. Cooks' decision to cheer for the 49ers despite his exit highlights the strong culture fostered by the front office and coaching staff in San Francisco.

The 49ers are hoping to keep their receivers healthy throughout the remainder of the season. If not, Cooks is likely on the top of their list of options to bring back should he remain available. Him having nice things to say about the team after his release certainly won't hurt his chances.