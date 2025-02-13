Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner: Taking Risks and Creating Impact with Plan B Entertainment

Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, the co-founders of Plan B Entertainment, discuss their latest projects, including the powerful film 'Nickel Boys' and the high-octane racing film 'F1' directed by Brad Pitt. They also share their vision for Plan B's future, emphasizing their commitment to finding fresh voices and innovative stories that make a difference.

Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner , the dynamic duo behind Plan B Entertainment , are making waves in the film industry with their latest ventures. Their latest project, ' Nickel Boys ,' tackles a poignant and challenging topic with the aim of sparking crucial conversations. This powerful film, based on Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, delves into the harrowing realities of a reform school in Jim Crow-era Florida.

Gardner and Kleiner, renowned for their collaborative approach and commitment to impactful storytelling, believe 'Nickel Boys' will resonate deeply with audiences, forcing them to confront uncomfortable truths about history and social injustice.Adding to their diverse portfolio, Plan B is also producing 'F1,' a high-octane racing film directed by Brad Pitt. This project marks a significant departure for Pitt, venturing into the world of motorsports. While details remain under wraps, the film promises to be a thrilling spectacle, showcasing the world of Formula 1 with breathtaking visuals and intense competition. Beyond these major undertakings, Gardner and Kleiner are actively involved in shaping the future of Plan B. They are constantly on the lookout for fresh voices and innovative stories that push boundaries and challenge conventional narratives. Their dedication to artistic excellence and social responsibility positions Plan B as a leading force in the film industry, consistently delivering projects that entertain, inspire, and provoke thought





