This news text discusses the decrease in homelessness in Orange County, focusing on the decrease of 13.5% compared to 2024 and the causes of homelessness according to the data release.

Homelessness has decreased in Orange County , according to data released this week from the county's point in time count conducted in January. The numbers are down 13.5% compared to 2024, when the last point in time count took place.

The point in time count, a census mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, secures federal funding toward addressing homelessness. In total, 6,321 people were counted as experiencing homelessness across the county, with family homelessness, veterans, and people aged 18-24 seeing the largest drops. Southern cities in the county saw the largest decreases in the number of unhoused people.

The survey also revealed that the number of people experiencing chronic homelessness was rising within the county's shelter system but decreasing on the streets, attributed to the ongoing housing shortage. Over 50% of the people surveyed cited financial reasons as their main cause of homelessness. The passage also discusses a bill advancing through the California Legislature that would require a four-hour course with live-fire training to buy a gun and registration requirements for gun owners moving to the state





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Orange County Homelessness Point In Time Count Address Homelessness Housing Shortage Gun Ownership

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