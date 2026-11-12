Decoding MAGA Archetypes in Fiction: From Disney Villains to Pop Culture Memes

An exploration of how MAGA political figures and their ideologies are increasingly being identified and mocked through fictional characters like Napoleon, Simba, and Gaston, highlighting the intersection of politics, pop culture, and online discourse.

I like to write about spooky stuff, including *EEK* politics, as well as various lifestyle and pop culture topics. We have reached the point in our society where we can sniff out who's MAGA like bloodhounds.

And while it's exhausting to do so in real life, it can actually be quite entertaining to point them out in fictional universes. You know, since they only have the theoretical power to vote.

Also read MAGA Goon Can’t Admit Reality in Desperate Video Tirade

"100% MAGA and thinks kids are transitioning at school when he hears napoleon talk about his transitioning period aka the 5 minutes between classes at school. ""What happened to Pride Rock during his regime is pretty much what’s happening in America right now. We missed the transition because we were hakuna matataing with Timon and Pumba.

Advertisement

""Debbie. Fucking Debbie ""This bitch right here even got red on and the scary ass smile. Oh and her bitch ass son too""Gaston. Hates books, thinks the smart girl is suspicious, and rallies a torch mob against the guy who looks different.

"Do you disagree with any of these takes? Or maybe it reminded you of another fictional menace? Let us know in the comments or through this anonymous form.