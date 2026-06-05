Pride in being an American drops the younger you get, a new Quinnipiac poll confirms — a fact that confirms what a terrible job older generations have done at teaching the young.

We're freedom's best hope against the global tyranny sought by the Chinese Communist Party -- and every one of us should be proud of that, the Post Editorial Board writes.the younger you get, a new Quinnipiac poll confirms — a fact that confirms what a terrible job older generations have done at teaching the young.of those generations has done at smearing a country that in fact remains the most free and successful nation the world has ever known.

The Q-poll numbers, from a sample of over 1,300 adults nationwide, are stark: Do you consider yourself a proud American? For those over 65, it’s 91%-7%, dropping steadily among younger cohorts to just 56% to 27% among those aged 18 to 34.the important context of what every other nation has managed to achieve.slavery as the country’s hidden “true” founding principle, rather than a horrific deviation from those principles that even slaveholding Founding Fathers regretted.

To be clear: It’s not at all wrong to teach kids about Malcolm X, Sojourner Truth, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, My Lai, Wounded Knee, the Pullman Strike of 1894, Joe McCarthy or the Rosenbergs — but don’t leave out Andrew Jackson, Lewis and Clark, Sam Houston, George Marshall, Thomas Edison, Henry Ford and so on. Democrats from Jackson to FDR to JFK would be appalled at how little pride modern Dems take in their country. Every one of us should be proud of that.





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