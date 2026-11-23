Analysis of naming trends in Nebraska reveals sharp declines for classic names like Robert and John in recent years, contrasting with their dominance in the mid-20th century birth records.

Recent data comparing baby names in Nebraska across two distinct decades highlights a significant shift in cultural naming preferences between the 1940s and the current decade. The comparison of birth statistics from 1940 to 1949 against those from 2015 to 2024 reveals how traditional names have lost popularity among new parents in the state.

Robert and John Naming Decline in Nebraska

The names Robert and John experienced steep drops in usage in Nebraska between the mid-20th century and the most recent decade. Robert, a Germanic name meaning fame or bright, was the second most common national name in the 1940s with 758,115 babies receiving it, while in Nebraska, 5,709 babies were given the name. By contrast, only 759 babies received the name John in Nebraska from 2015 to 2024, down from 711,600 nationally in the 1940s where it ranked as the third most common name. In Nebraska during the 1940s, 5,709 infants were named John, but this figure plummeted to just 759 in the 2015-2024 period, which ranks the name as the ninth most common recently.

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David, a Hebrew name meaning beloved, saw an even more dramatic fall in Nebraska, dropping from 3,749 births in the 1940s to just 5 in the recent decade, where it is now the 828th most common. Larry, a Latin name from the place of the laurel leaves, fell from 4,759 Nebraska births in the 1940s to 79 recently, ranking 311th. Thomas, a Greek name meaning twin, went from 2,724 Nebraska births in the 1940s to 17 recently, ranking 592nd. These statistics indicate that classic, Anglo-Saxon names are no longer the default choice for Nebraska families.

Rising Popularity of Ronald in Nebraska

Despite the general decline of traditional names, Ronald, an English name meaning counsel rule, has surged in popularity within Nebraska in recent years. While Ronald was the 10th most common national name in the 1940s with 282,478 births, its presence in Nebraska grew significantly over time. In the 2015-2024 period, 955 babies in Nebraska were named Ronald, making it the fourth most common name in the state during that decade.

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This rise stands in stark contrast to the national trend or other regional names that have faded. Donald, a Gaelic name meaning world ruler, was the 12th most common national name in the 1940s with 247,829 births. In Nebraska, 2,907 babies received the name in the 1940s, and the name remained popular recently with 543 births, ranking as the 29th most common name. This suggests that while some classic names are fading, others like Ronald and Donald have maintained or increased their regional appeal in Nebraska.

Stability of Biblical Names in Recent Nebraska Births

Biblical names have shown remarkable resilience and consistency in Nebraska, maintaining high rankings in recent birth records compared to their mid-20th-century status. Daniel, a Hebrew name meaning God is my judge, saw a slight increase in Nebraska usage from 1,053 births in the 1940s to 547 in the 2015-2024 period, where it ranks as the 27th most common name. Joseph, a Hebrew name meaning he will add, also remained strong, with 974 births in the 1940s and 517 births in the recent decade, ranking 31st.

Jack, an English name meaning God is gracious, experienced a notable rise in Nebraska, jumping from 847 births in the 1940s to 1,398 in the 2015-2024 period, where it is the 74th most common name. John, despite its overall national decline, remained the ninth most common name in Nebraska recently with 759 births. This indicates that biblical and shortened biblical names continue to hold significant cultural weight for parents in the state.

Sharp Drops in Mid-Century Male Names

Several names that were staples in the 1940s have virtually disappeared from the Nebraska baby name charts in the current decade. Roger, a German name meaning famous spearman, fell from 2,023 Nebraska births in the 1940s to just 83 recently, ranking 301st. Gerald, a German name meaning spear ruler, similarly dropped from 1,353 births in the 1940s to 83 in the recent period, also ranking 301st. Paul, a Latin name meaning humble, went from 1,257 births in the 1940s to 83 recently, sharing the 301st rank.

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Edward, an English name meaning prosperous, declined from 1,004 Nebraska births in the 1940s to 221 recently, ranking 123rd. Jim, a diminutive of James, saw its Nebraska births drop from 847 in the 1940s to 1,398 in the recent period, ranking 74th. Kenneth, a Gaelic name meaning handsome, fell from 2,184 births in the 1940s to 460 recently, ranking 39th. These statistics illustrate a clear generational shift away from the specific naming conventions of the mid-20th century in Nebraska.