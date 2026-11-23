Analysis of baby name trends in Iowa reveals a stark drop in classic male names like James and John. Comparing birth data from the 1940s to the 2015-2024 period highlights shifting cultural preferences.

A comprehensive review of naming conventions in Iowa demonstrates a significant shift in popular male names over the past eight decades. Data comparing birth records from the decade of 1940 to 1949 against the recent period of 2015 to 2024 illustrates how cultural preferences have evolved. This analysis focuses on the most historically prevalent male names and their current standing in the state.

James Leads Historical Rankings in Iowa

James remains the most common male name in Iowa history, with 795,767 babies given this name nationally from 1940 to 1949, ranking it as the number one most common name during that era. In Iowa specifically, 11,660 babies were named James between 1940 and 1949. In stark contrast, only 331 babies were named James in Iowa from 2015 to 2024, dropping its popularity to the 128th most common name in the state during that recent decade.

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Top Ten Names Show Drastic Volume Reductions

William, the fourth most common male name nationally between 1940 and 1949 with 556,469 occurrences, saw 6,635 babies in Iowa receive this name during that period. Recent data from 2015 to 2024 shows 733 babies named William in Iowa, placing it at the 31st most common name. Thomas, the eighth most common name nationally with 350,771 births from 1940 to 1949, had 5,454 babies in Iowa named after it. Currently, only 19 babies are named Thomas in Iowa from 2015 to 2024, ranking it 741st.

John, the third most common name nationally with 711,600 births from 1940 to 1949, was given to 11,660 babies in Iowa during that time. Recent figures show 331 babies named John in Iowa from 2015 to 2024, making it the 128th most common name. David, the sixth most common name nationally with 426,365 births, was given to 9,643 babies in Iowa from 1940 to 1949. In the recent period, 129 babies were named David in Iowa, ranking 296th.

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Gary, the 14th most common name nationally with 217,766 births from 1940 to 1949, was given to 8,708 babies in Iowa. Recent data reveals only 18 babies were named Gary in Iowa from 2015 to 2024, dropping it to the 751st most common name. Dennis, the 20th most common name nationally with 162,100 births, was given to 7,071 babies in Iowa between 1940 and 1949. Only 23 babies were named Dennis in Iowa from 2015 to 2024, ranking 700th.

Economic and Cultural Origins of Names

Many of these classic names have origins tied to occupations or descriptive traits. Wayne, meaning wagon builder, was the 33rd most common name nationally with 75,108 births from 1940 to 1949. In Iowa, 1,698 babies were named Wayne during that period. Recently, only 61 babies were named Wayne in Iowa from 2015 to 2024, making it the 468th most common name. Joseph, meaning God will add, was the 30th most common name nationally with 80,751 births. In Iowa, 1,631 babies were named Joseph from 1940 to 1949. Recent data shows 688 babies named Joseph in Iowa from 2015 to 2024, ranking 37th.

Edward, meaning prosperous, was the 18th most common name nationally with 174,798 births from 1940 to 1949. Iowa saw 1,753 babies named Edward during that decade. Recently, 286 babies were named Edward in Iowa from 2015 to 2024, placing it 148th. Daniel, meaning God is my judge, was the 22nd most common name nationally with 112,767 births. In Iowa, 1,856 babies were named Daniel from 1940 to 1949. Recently, 647 babies were named Daniel in Iowa from 2015 to 2024, ranking 41st.

Douglas, meaning black water, was the 30th most common name nationally with 80,751 births from 1940 to 1949. Iowa had 2,162 babies named Douglas during that period. Only 6 babies were named Douglas in Iowa from 2015 to 2024, making it the 939th most common name. Stephen, meaning wreath or crown, was the 25th most common name nationally with 106,790 births. Iowa saw 2,745 babies named Stephen from 1940 to 1949. Recently, 18 babies were named Stephen in Iowa from 2015 to 2024, ranking 751st.

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Paul, Roger, and Jerry Name Statistics

Paul, meaning humble, was the 17th most common name nationally with 183,356 births from 1940 to 1949. In Iowa, 3,291 babies were named Paul during that decade. Recently, 121 babies were named Paul in Iowa from 2015 to 2024, ranking 311th. Roger, meaning famous spearman, was the 24th most common name nationally with 107,586 births. Iowa had 3,986 babies named Roger from 1940 to 1949. Recently, 144 babies were named Roger in Iowa from 2015 to 2024, placing it 265th.

Jerry, meaning exalted of the Lord, was the 19th most common name nationally with 167,224 births from 1940 to 1949. In Iowa, 4,357 babies were named Jerry during that period. Recently, 588 babies were named Jerry in Iowa from 2015 to 2024, ranking 53rd. The data highlights that while some names like Jerry retain higher relative popularity, the overall volume of classic male names has decreased significantly in Iowa over the last 80 years.