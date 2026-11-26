Newly released Pentagon files show Bigelow Aerospace designed a secure underground vault for UAP materials, raising questions about government extraterrestrial research efforts.

Declassified contractor reports from the Department of War reveal that Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Space Studies (BAASS) designed a highly secure underground fortress for the Pentagon. This facility was intended to store exotic material and tissue recovered from unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP). The documents highlight the rigorous security measures planned to protect sensitive aerospace findings.

Design Specifications For The Underground Vault

BAASS wrote a detailed report in 2009 to summarize its first ten months of work for the Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). The blueprints described a fortress located approximately twenty feet below the earth. This subterranean structure was protected by three-foot-thick concrete walls and a steel vault door. The design covered five thousand square feet of space and included a heavily guarded access tunnel.

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The bunker was explicitly designed to store acquired exotic material or tissue. These items included recovered hardware and biological samples tied to unidentified anomalous phenomena. UAP is the broader Pentagon term for UFOs and other unexplained sightings in the air, space, or sea. The blueprint was not derived from science fiction but was a practical proposal within a military acquisition framework.

Robert Bigelow And The DIA Contract

Famous contractor Robert Bigelow established BAASS for the DIA's Advanced Aerospace Weapon System Applications Program. This initiative aimed to evaluate potential aerospace threats more than forty years into the future. Bigelow won the contract as the only bidder for this critical national security endeavor.

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These files are part of the eighth batch published under the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters. The Department of War began releasing these records in May after President Donald Trump directed agencies to disclose their UFO records. The release of the Bigelow documents exposes how close a private firm came to building a secure repository under a twenty-two million dollar Pentagon program.

Led By Congressional Earmarks And Funding

The BAASS program was launched in 2008 through a ten million dollar congressional earmark. This funding was steered by then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada and the late Senator Daniel Inouye of Hawaii. Their goal was to discover radical technological leaps, such as futuristic propulsion systems.

DIA briefing notes from May 2009 indicate that Reid was hunting for advancements ranging from direct energy weapons to space-time travel. The program sought to identify and neutralize any future threats to national security through advanced scientific innovation and rapid technological deployment.

Las Vegas Headquarters And Security Protocols

Within weeks of its formation, BAASS moved into a nondescript building on South Polaris Avenue in Las Vegas. The company began fortifying its headquarters with rigorous security measures to maintain operational secrecy. These measures included soundproofed offices and electronic deadbolts on all entry points.

Windows were tinted to prevent outside observation, and security cameras were installed throughout the facility. The exterior featured an eight-foot perimeter fence. The company removed all company names and logos from the building to avoid drawing public attention or media scrutiny to its sensitive government work.

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Staffing And Acquisitions Of Sensitive Materials

By May 2009, the company's payroll had increased to forty-seven full-time employees. This workforce included scientists, engineers, and former investigators from the military and law enforcement. The administrator noted a critical lack of facilities for exotic material or tissue during this period of rapid expansion.

On June 24, 2009, Harry Reid wrote directly to Deputy Defense Secretary William Lynn III. He warned that investigators had uncovered several highly sensitive, unconventional aerospace-related findings. These discoveries required extraordinary protection measures that existing facilities could not provide. Consequently, BAASS began quietly formulating plans for the underground bunker.

Status Of The Vault And Additional Sensor Footage

The group was aware that hardware and biological samples were already being stored in various unsecured locations. A July 2009 report states that the need for a highly secure underground vault operated by BAASS became apparent. The priority was to pursue and acquire recovered hardware from the corporate world and private individuals. This included efforts to secure materials from groups located elsewhere, such as Brazil.

Whether the bunker was ever built remains unclear, as later BAASS reports never mention it again. The Pentagon's eighth release of files also included three newly declassified infrared and electro-optical sensor videos. These clips were submitted by U.S. Central Command and recorded in 2020, 2023, and 2026. The footage shows sensors tracking unidentified objects across the video frame, highlighting the ongoing nature of UAP monitoring efforts.