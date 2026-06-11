Declan Rice's Mum Told Him Off After He Was Left Sunburnt Ahead of the World Cup

Declan Rice, the Arsenal and England midfielder, has revealed that his mum was 'killing him' after he was left sunburnt ahead of the World Cup. Rice and some of his team-mates appeared sunburned in promotional shots taken on the eve of the tournament in America.

Declan Rice has already had the first red card of his World Cup – from his own mum. The Arsenal and England midfielder and some of his team-mates appeared sunburned in promotional shots taken on the eve of the tournament in America.

Now, after England beat Costa Rica in last night’s storm-delayed friendly in Florida, Rice has admitted that he’s been caught out by the weather at the squad’s training base in Tampa.

‘I think everyone has seen those photos,’ laughed Rice. ‘I was bright red in that photo shoot. My mum was killing me!

‘Honestly, the first day we came, it was just getting used to that heat. ‘Coming from England - where it’s hot-cold and all different types of weather – to here where it’s always 30 degrees…it really does hit you in the face.





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Declan Rice World Cup Sunburn Tampa Heat England Arsenal Costa Rica Storm-Delayed Friendly Florida Photo Shoot Mum Emotions Premier League Champions League Final Physios Manager Confidence Achieve Big Things Spring In My Step

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