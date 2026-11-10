Declan Rice on Quitting Social Media and Mental Health Priorities

Arsenal star Declan Rice reveals why he left X three years ago, discusses online abuse impacts, and shares insights on wealth and parenting for son Jude.

Arsenal and England midfielder Declan Rice has publicly addressed his decision to significantly reduce his presence on social media platforms. The 27-year-old midfielder explained that the constant exposure to online abuse and negativity takes a severe toll on mental well-being. Rice stated that he quit the platform X three years ago due to the hostile environment it fostered for high-profile athletes.

Rice Addresses X Platform Departure

Rice told GQ Magazine that he has not returned to X since his departure, emphasizing the immediate negative impact a single post can have on an individual's day. He described how reading one critical comment can ruin a perfectly good morning, highlighting the unpredictable nature of online interactions. This decision was influenced by the abuse he and his long-term partner, Lauren Fryer, have both endured. Fryer previously removed all content from her Instagram account in 2024 after facing targeted harassment regarding her appearance.

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Mental Strength and Blocking Noise

The midfielder identifies his ability to ignore online criticism as one of his strongest personal traits. He believes that blocking out the noise is essential for maintaining focus and emotional stability in professional sports. Rice acknowledges that while he still maintains an Instagram account, he actively avoids the more toxic aspects of social networking that plague platforms like X. His approach focuses on protecting his peace of mind rather than engaging with detractors.

Concerns for Younger Generations

Rice expressed deep concern about the effects of social media on children, citing it as a significant problem for younger generations. Although he does not restrict his own personal screen time, he believes that social media negatively impacts the personality and development of kids. He noted that he does not feel there is as much genuine personality visible online now compared to a few years ago. These concerns are particularly relevant as he raises his four-year-old son, Jude, with Fryer.

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Financial Realities and Parenting Values

The midfielder is nearing the completion of a new long-term contract at Arsenal, which is believed to be worth approximately £350,000 per week. This deal would place him on equal footing with teammate Bukayo Saka at the top of the club's salary hierarchy. Despite this substantial wealth, Rice insists that money is not the end goal of his career. He emphasized the importance of teaching Jude the value of money and work ethic, ensuring the boy does not become spoiled by the financial advantages of football.

Focus on International Duty

Rice is now shifting his attention to his commitments with the England national team. The squad is set to host Croatia on Thursday night in a UEFA Nations League match. Following this game, England will travel to face World Cup champions Spain on Sunday. The midfielder enters the November international break in excellent form, having contributed to Arsenal's position at the top of the Premier League table.