Declan Rice Dismisses Souness Criticism With Stats

Declan Rice defends his tactical role against Graeme Souness criticism citing 22 goals and 33 assists since joining Arsenal in 2023 while preparing for England vs Spain.

Arsenal and England midfielder Declan Rice has firmly dismissed harsh criticism regarding his tactical positioning from former Liverpool player Graeme Souness, arguing that his statistical output proves his value as an advanced playmaker rather than a defensive liability. The England international referenced his impressive record of 22 goals and 33 assists since joining the Gunners in 2023 to refute claims that he plays like a centre back or engages in outdated football habits.

Rice Highlights Statistical Performance

Rice responded directly to Souness recent assertion that he does not contribute enough for a midfielder and might as well switch positions, suggesting he would not secure a spot at elite clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona. The professional footballer stated that his numbers speak for themselves and expressed delight at achieving such high offensive returns from deep positions, which he noted are not typical for a defensive centre back. He emphasized that his contributions in attack demonstrate a different level of tactical utility than the pundit acknowledged.

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Tactical Evolution and Arteta Coaching

The midfielder explained that modern football demands players to drop into various areas to create numerical overloads and progress the ball up the pitch effectively. Rice pointed to Arsenal teammate Harry Kane as an example of how top players drop next to centre backs to pick up the ball, noting that this positioning is a calculated tactical advantage rather than old-fashioned play. He described constant coaching sessions with manager Mikel Arteta, focusing on how to move into space near the goalkeeper or full backs to disrupt opposition pressing and create two versus one situations.

Souness Historical Perspective

Rice suggested that Souness may not fully understand how the game has evolved since his playing days, referencing the former Liverpool midfielder's long-standing opinion that dates back to Rice West Ham days. The England star respected Souness accolades as a top-class midfielder but argued that the tactical landscape has changed significantly since Souness won numerous trophies. He acknowledged that while he never had the opportunity to meet the pundit in person, he would always show respect and shake his hand given his historic achievements in the sport.

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Preparation for England Spain Clash

Ahead of England taking on Spain in Madrid on Sunday night, Rice confirmed he will start as an advanced midfielder despite the recent media debate surrounding his positional role. He stated that he blocks out external noise and focuses solely on performing on the pitch, regardless of external opinions or punditry. The match represents a key opportunity for Rice to demonstrate his ability to play in an advanced role and utilize the tactical freedoms Arteta encourages during competitive fixtures against top-tier international opposition.

Defending Modern Football Tactics

The Arsenal star concluded that football has become much more dynamic, requiring players to constantly look for tactical advantages by moving away from their markers and entering different areas of the field. He believes Souness views the game through a historical lens, whereas contemporary football prioritizes fluidity and positional interchangeability to break down defensive lines. Rice remains confident that his performance data and adherence to modern tactical instructions validate his position as one of the most complete midfielders in the world today.