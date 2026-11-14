Declan Rice Dismisses Graeme Souness Criticism With Statistics

Declan Rice defends his advanced midfield role by citing 22 goals and 33 assists at Arsenal, refuting Graeme Souness claims that he plays like a centre back.

Arsenal and England midfielder Declan Rice has publicly dismissed criticism from former Liverpool star Graeme Souness regarding his tactical positioning during matches. Rice addressed recent comments suggesting his style of play resembled that of a centre back rather than a traditional midfielder, labeling the assertions as outdated. The English international emphasized that his offensive statistics directly contradict the pundit's negative assessment of his contributions to the team.

Rice Cites Goals And Assists Record

Declan Rice highlighted his impressive goal and assist totals since joining Arsenal in 2023 to prove his value as an advanced playmaker. The midfielder pointed out that recording 22 goals and 33 assists for a player often accused of dropping deep is a strong metric of success. He joked that if he is indeed a centre back, then his production rates are exceptionally high and deserving of pride.

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Rice noted that these numbers demonstrate his ability to contribute significantly to the attack while fulfilling defensive duties. He stated that being a top-class centre back with such offensive output would be a remarkable achievement. This statistical evidence serves as his primary rebuttal to the narrative that he is failing in his midfield role.

Defends Modern Tactical Evolution

The Arsenal star argued that modern football has evolved significantly since Graeme Souness played professionally in the 1970s and 1980s. Rice explained that current tactical demands require midfielders to drop into defensive positions to create numerical overloads and progress the ball. He described this movement as a necessary strategy to create two-on-one situations and break through opposing lines.

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He referenced teammate Harry Kane as an example of elite players who frequently drop deep to receive the ball near the centre backs. Rice observed that Kane performed this action 20 to 30 times in a recent match, illustrating that deep positioning is a standard and accepted part of the modern game. He insisted that this behavior is not cheating but rather a sophisticated method to gain tactical advantages.

Arteta Coaching Influence

Declan Rice credited manager Mikel Arteta for constantly coaching him on how to utilize his positional awareness effectively. The English midfielder described working closely with Arteta to learn how to progress the ball from deep positions. This includes dropping next to the goalkeeper or moving toward full backs to receive the ball and drive it up the pitch.

Rice acknowledged that his role is distinct from the expectations of previous generations of midfielders. He believes that the tactical landscape has changed drastically, requiring players to adapt to new demands. His daily preparation involves analyzing clips and refining these advanced techniques under the guidance of the Arsenal coaching staff.

Respects Souness Career Record

Despite disagreeing with the pundit's recent comments, Declan Rice expressed deep respect for Graeme Souness professional career. He acknowledged that Souness was a top-class midfielder who won numerous titles and achieved significant accolades during his playing days. Rice admitted that he never had the opportunity to see Souness play live, but he holds his achievements in high regard.

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The England midfielder clarified that his response was not intended as personal disrespect. He stated that if they were to meet, he would shake his hand and have a civil conversation. Rice views Souness opinions as just that: opinions shaped by a different era of football. He remains focused on his performance and blocking out external noise.

Focus On England Vs Spain

Declan Rice is set to start as an advanced midfielder when England faces Spain in Madrid on Sunday night. This upcoming international fixture provides a stage for him to demonstrate his capabilities at the highest level. He remains confident that his tactical approach will serve the national team well in high-stakes matches.

The match against Spain will test his ability to execute the complex positional rotations required by modern tactics. Rice believes that understanding these nuances is essential for competing against top-tier international sides. He intends to let his on-pitch performances speak for themselves rather than engaging further with media debates.

By sticking to his proven methods and trusting the coaching of Mikel Arteta, Declan Rice continues to redefine the role of the modern box-to-box midfielder. His statistical output remains the strongest argument against critics who favor older tactical models. The football world will likely reassess these criticisms in light of his continued success at both club and international levels.