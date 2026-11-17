Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has agreed to a new five-year contract running until 2031, making him one of the club's top earners alongside Bukayo Saka. The deal secures the future of the key player who helped lead the team to the Premier League title and Champions League final.

In a significant move that solidifies the core of their squad for the foreseeable future, Arsenal Football Club has reached a landmark agreement with midfielder Declan Rice regarding a new long-term contract.

The English international has officially agreed to a five-year deal, which is structured to keep him at the Emirates Stadium until the summer of 2031. This extension marks a crucial step in the club's strategy to retain its most vital talents amidst an increasingly competitive transfer market. Rice is now expected to formalize the agreement in the coming days, a development that will notably elevate his financial standing within the team.

Also read Declan Rice Hits Back at Liverpool Legend Over Bizarre ‘Old Man Football’ Insult

Declan Rice Wage Equal To Bukayo Saka

The new contract is set to place Rice on equal footing with fellow star Bukayo Saka, establishing him as one of the highest earners in the squad. While specific figures have not been officially disclosed by the club, reports indicate that the weekly wage will be comparable to Saka's existing deal, which is understood to exceed three hundred and fifty thousand pounds per week. This substantial commitment underscores the immense value the board places on Rice's contributions since his arrival.

Rice's journey to becoming the fulcrum of Arsenal's midfield has been nothing short of transformative. He joined the North London club in the summer of 2023 for a transfer fee of one hundred and five million pounds from West Ham United, a sum that made him one of the most expensive British players in history at the time. Since then, he has rapidly evolved into an indispensable figure for the Gunners.

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His leadership and technical ability were instrumental in guiding Arsenal to the Premier League title last season, ending a long wait for the league crown. Beyond domestic success, Rice played a pivotal role in the club's continental campaign, helping them reach the Champions League final for the first time since 2006. During the previous campaign, the twenty-seven-year-old appeared in fifty-five games across all competitions.

Rice Contract Talks Finally Concluded

Although the final ended in a defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, his performance on the biggest stage highlighted his resilience and class. The contract talks, which have been ongoing since at least March, are now finally concluded, removing a significant uncertainty that had surrounded the team during the recent transfer windows.

Prior to this extension, Rice's previous contract was set to expire in 2028, but this new deal extends his tenure by an additional three years, providing the club with long-term stability. Rice himself confirmed that a resolution was imminent while speaking during international duty with the England national team over the weekend.

He expressed deep gratitude for the support he receives from the manager and his teammates, noting that the positive environment at Arsenal allows him to focus entirely on his performance rather than off-pitch distractions. He described himself as extremely lucky to be at a club that invests so much energy into its players. This agreement not only secures Rice's future but also signals Arsenal's ambition to compete at the highest level consistently.

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Arsenal Retaining Key Rice And Saka

As the club looks toward the next era, retaining key figures like Rice and Saka is essential for maintaining the momentum built over the last two seasons. The new role assigned to Rice has also been credited with enhancing his playmaking abilities, making him a primary source of assists and reducing the team's reliance on set-piece goals.

This holistic improvement in his game, combined with the financial security of the new contract, ensures that Arsenal remains a formidable force in both the Premier League and European competitions for years to come.