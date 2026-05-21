Deckers Outdoor Reports Record Fiscal 2026 Results, Expects Strong 2027

The Goleta, Calif.-based outdoor footwear and apparel company, Deckers Outdoor Corporation, reported record financial results for fiscal 2026, with net sales increasing 9.6 percent to $1.12 billion compared to $1.02 billion the same time last year. The company also saw strong growth in net income, with diluted earnings per share expected to be in the range of 73 cents to 94 cents. Looking ahead, Deckers expects net consolidated sales in fiscal 2027 to be in the range of $5.86 billion to $5.91 billion, with diluted earnings per share in the year expected to be in the range of $7.30 to $7.45.

The Goleta , Calif. -based company reported that net sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 increased 9.6 percent to $1.12 billion compared to $1.02 billion the same time last year.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $135.57 million, or 96 cents per diluted share, down from $151.41 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, the prior year. The company noted that the net sales decline in 'Other' brands division includes the impact from the phase-out of the Koolaburra brand standalone operations and the sale of As for wholesale, Deckers said that net sales in the channel increased 7.1 percent to $654.9 million compared to $611.6 million, while the direct-to-consumer channel saw net sales rise 13.2 percent to $464.4 million compared to $410.2 million the same time last year.

By region, the company noted that net sales domestically increased 0.3 percent to $649.8 million compared to $647.7 million in Q4 2025. International net sales in the period jumped 25.5 percent to $469.5 million compared to $374.1 million. As for the full fiscal year 2026, net sales at the company increased 9.8 percent to $5.47 billion compared to $4.99 billion in fiscal 2025.

Net income for the year was $1.02 billion, or $7.07 per diluted share, up from $966.09 million, or $6.33 per diluted share in fiscal 2025. Net sales increased 8.2 percent in the year to $2.74 billion compared to $2.53 billion. Deckers’ ‘Other’ brands division saw net sales decline 33.9 percent to $146.2 million compared to $221.2 million in 2025.

As for wholesale, Deckers said that net sales in the channel increased 12.3 percent to $3.21 billion compared to $2.86 billion, while the direct-to-consumer channel saw net sales rise 6.3 percent to $2.26 billion compared to $2.13 billion last year. By region, the company noted that net sales domestically increased 0.2 percent to $3.19 billion in 2026, compared to $3.19 billion in 2025.

International net sales in the period increased 26.8 percent to $2.28 billion compared to $1.80 billion last year. Looking ahead, the company expects net consolidated sales in fiscal 2027 to be in the range of $5.86 billion to $5.91 billion. Diluted earnings per share in the year are expected to be in the range of $7.30 to $7.45. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved





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Deckers Outdoor Corporation Record Financial Results Net Sales Increase Net Income Growth Diluted Earnings Per Share Fiscal 2026 Fiscal 2027 Net Consolidated Sales Diluted Earnings Per Share Outdoor Footwear And Apparel Goleta Calif.

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