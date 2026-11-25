Inclement weather could include extra security for the 100 massive character balloons in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Decision on whether Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons will be grounded as nor’easter nears is still up in the airThe impending inclement weather could force the grounding of 100 massive character balloons in the Midtown and Upper Manhattan parade.

According to the National Weather Service, a storm with damaging winds of up to 35 mph and heavy rainfall is expected to batter the East Coast on Thanksgiving, leaving the decision to ground the balloons still up in the air. Grounding refers to keeping the giant inflatables from flying overhead because wind conditions are too dangerous. Some reports have also suggested that lowering the balloons, or keeping them closer to the ground, is another option for safety during strong winds.

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The National Weather Service has already issued a high wind warning for New York City and Long Island, but the NYPD, working with Macy’s and other city agencies, will make the official decision about grounding the balloons Thursday morning.

“Our team is closely monitoring the weather forecast with our city and agency partners, and as always, the safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority. Decisions regarding balloon flight will be made on parade morning based on weather conditions and established safety protocols. ” Per New York City rules, giant parade balloons cannot fly when sustained winds exceed 23 mph or the wind gusts exceed 34 mph.

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According to the, the rules were implemented in 1997 when a Barney the Dinosaur balloon crashed into a lamppost near Central Park, critically injuring a woman. What other weather is expected on Thanksgiving Day? The major storm is expected to disrupt Thanksgiving travel for millions of Americans this week. Major airports, including JFK, LaGuardia and Newark, could face significant delays as the storm moves north during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

“Strong winds and heavy rain could lead to thousands of airport delays, especially on Thanksgiving Day in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast,” Dan DePodwin, AccuWeather vice president of forecasting and operations, said. “The National Weather Service has upgraded the High Wind Watch to a High Wind Warning for NYC from 10 a.m. Thanksgiving Day to 1 a.m. Friday.

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