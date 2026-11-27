This year's Cold Moon - the final full moon of the year - will be the closest the moon has been to Earth in nearly 10 years.

A Cold Moon will light up the sky next month in a lunar event visible across the country and the strongest of its kind in nearly a decade.

The name is traditional for December's full moon in the Northern Hemisphere and comes from the freezing temperatures and long winter nights that arrive around that time of year. This year, it will reach peak illumination at 8:28 p.m. EST on December 23, marking the last full moon of the year and the closest to a completely full moon this decade so far. It will be visible worldwide wherever the skies are clear.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Astronomer Fred Espenak discovered that it will get within 221,667 miles of Earth - the closest a moon has been since 2018. As the moon is closer, it can appear up to 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than a full moon at its farthest point, according to NASA. It will also be a supermoon, which occurs when a full moon happens at or very near the point in the moon's orbit closest to Earth.