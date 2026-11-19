Comprehensive guide to new and returning TV shows releasing from December 2026 through February 2027 on Netflix, Apple TV, and Hulu with exact premiere dates.

The landscape of premium television has fundamentally shifted, rendering the traditional autumn window obsolete for launching the year's most significant series. Streaming platforms and cable networks now deploy major content across all seasons, creating a continuous cycle of high-profile premieres. ScreenRant has compiled an authoritative preview of more than fifty new and returning titles scheduled for broadcast and streaming between December 2026 and February 2027, covering the winter months with precision.

Major Franchises and Streaming Exclusives

Viewers looking ahead to the winter season will find a diverse lineup anchored by massive intellectual properties and critical darlings alike. The upcoming slate includes entries tied to global phenomena such as Star Wars, Marvel, One Piece, and Garfield, alongside compelling original series and highly anticipated reboots. This extensive list spans content from major streaming services including Netflix, Prime Video, and Paramount+, while also highlighting significant programming for traditional network television audiences.

Also read Prime Video Upcoming Movie Release Dates 2026 and 2027

While the preview encompasses a broad spectrum of releases, it specifically highlights the most anticipated titles set to debut or return in the coming months. Fans of holiday specials will find specific attention given to new Christmas-themed episodes that serve as anchors for the December programming schedule. The selection ensures that whether a viewer prefers franchise blockbusters or intimate character dramas, there are substantial viewing options available from early December through the mid-season returns in January.

Netflix Premieres and Thriller Additions

Netflix initiates its December 2026 release calendar with the thriller series Trinity on December 1, 2026. The narrative follows a naval commander, portrayed by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who becomes entangled in a dangerous conspiracy linked to a top-secret program. This conflict arises after she develops a close relationship with the Secretary of Defense, played by Richard Madden, who previously starred in the thriller Bodyguard.

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The series Trinity is created by Jed Mercurio and features a supporting cast that includes Marcia Gay Harden, JD Pardo, Bruce Greenwood, and James Remar in key roles. Following this launch, Netflix will release a new adaptation of Jane Austen's 1813 novel Pride and Prejudice on December 3, 2026. This six-part limited series is written by Dolly Alderton and features a star-studded ensemble cast.

Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden star as Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy in the Pride and Prejudice adaptation. The supporting cast includes Olivia Colman, Rufus Sewell, Louis Partridge, Freya Mavor, Fiona Shaw, and Daryl McCormack. These additions to the Netflix catalog demonstrate the platform's commitment to high-budget literary adaptations and political thrillers in the final quarter of 2026.

Apple TV Plus Returns and Holiday Content

Apple TV Plus continues its momentum in the winter season with the return of its comedy crime drama Bad Monkey for its second season. The sophomore season premieres on December 2, 2026, with new episodes released on a weekly basis. Vince Vaughn returns to the lead role of Andrew Yancy, a former detective navigating another dangerous case involving rival criminal organizations.

The second season diverges from its source material, presenting an original story rather than adapting Carl Hiaasen's novel. Yancy faces a high-profile murder and a new crime boss played by John Malkovich, while also dealing with personal challenges regarding his father and romantic life. This strategic shift allows the showrunners to explore new narrative territories while maintaining the character-driven humor that defined the first season.

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Also on Apple TV Plus, the beloved animated series Fraggle Rock debuts its third Christmas special, Fraggle Rock: A Holiday Gift, on December 4, 2026. The previous reboot aired in 2022, and this new special sees Wembley, tasked with maintaining holiday spirit, step up when a cherished snow globe goes missing. Singer and actress Nicole Scherzinger makes a guest appearance in this seasonal entry.

Starz Finale and Hulu International Expansion

Starz concludes its award-winning drama P-Valley with the third season, which premieres on December 4, 2026. Creator Katori Hall's series serves as the final installment, airing nine episodes that wrap up the story of the residents of Chucalissa. The season follows the show's last broadcast in 2022 and focuses on the drama surrounding the opening of a new casino in the area.

The narrative of P-Valley season 3 remains heavily centered on the futures of Uncle Clifford, played by Nicco Annan, Lil' Murda, played by J. Alphonse Nicholson, Roulette, played by Gail Bean, Mercedes, played by Brandee Evans, and Keyshawn, played by Shannon Thornton. While new characters will emerge due to the casino plotline, the emotional core of the series will resolve the long-standing arcs of its original cast members.

Hulu's hit series Only Murders in the Building embarks on an international journey with its sixth season, premiering on December 8, 2026. Under the title Only Murders in London, the show follows Cinda Canning, played by Tina Fey, whose murder propels Charles, played by Steve Martin, Oliver, played by Martin Short, and Mabel, played by Selena Gomez, to the United Kingdom. The season features a host of UK stars including Olivia Colman, Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan, David Tennant, Jim Broadbent, Martin Freeman, Jodie Whittaker, and Geri Halliwell-Horner.