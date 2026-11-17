SNAP payments will arrive throughout December, with payment dates depending on each recipient's state and regular schedule.

Millions of Americans who receive food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will collect their next monthly benefits in December. However, when the money arrives, depends on where they live.

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, is a federal nutrition assistance program overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture . The program is administered at the state level, meaning the SNAP payment dates vary depending on where beneficiaries live and how their state schedules payments. Benefits are deposited into an Electronic Benefit Transfer account and can be spent at authorized retailers. When Will SNAP Benefits Arrive in December 2026?

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Some states distribute payments on a single day. Others stagger them over several days or weeks, according to information such as a recipient's case number, Social Security number, or surname. Based on the regular state issuance schedules published by the USDA, December benefits are scheduled to be distributed on the following dates. * New York distributes SNAP benefits according to staggered local schedules, including a separate schedule for New York City, so an individual's payment date can vary.

Who Is Eligible for SNAP? SNAP is intended to help low-income households afford food. Eligibility is generally determined using a household's income, work requirements, and resources, although the exact rules can depend on household circumstances and state policies. Under the federal eligibility framework, households generally have to satisfy both gross and net monthly income tests.

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Gross income is the total amount of money a household receives. Net income is what remains after certain expenses and deductions are taken away. Different rules can also apply if a household includes someone aged 60 or older or a person with a disability. Ultimately, individual state SNAP agencies determine whether applicants qualify for payments and, if they do, calculate their monthly benefits.

How Much Will SNAP Recipients Get? The amount of money a household receives isn’t the same for everyone. Benefits are calculated according to factors including household size, countable income, and qualifying deductions. Under the current SNAP benefit rates, the maximum monthly payments for households in the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C.

, are: Different maximum amounts apply to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands because SNAP benefit calculations are different in those areas. In summary, not everyone receives the maximum SNAP payment; the amount a household gets depends on its income and its circumstances. What Can SNAP Benefits Be Used For? SNAP benefits can generally be used to purchase food intended to be eaten at home, including fruit, vegetables, meat, fish, dairy, bread, cereals, snack foods, and nonalcoholic beverages.

Seeds and plants that enable recipients to grow their own food at home are also included. There are restrictions, though. Generally, SNAP can’t be used to buy alcohol, tobacco, vitamins, medicines, supplements, or nonfood goods such as cleaning supplies and household products. Foods that are hot at the point of sale are also generally excluded under federal SNAP rules.

Recipients can use their EBT cards at retailers authorized to participate in SNAP, with USDA responsible for approving participating stores. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Ben Kelly and James DebensSNAP, formerly known as food stamps, is a federal nutrition assistance program overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture .

The program is administered at the state level, meaning the SNAP payment dates vary depending on where beneficiaries live and how their state schedules payments. Some states distribute payments on a single day. Others stagger them over several days or weeks, according to information such as a recipient's case number, Social Security number, or surname.

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* New York distributes SNAP benefits according to staggered local schedules, including a separate schedule for New York City, so an individual's payment date can vary. SNAP is intended to help low-income households afford food. Eligibility is generally determined using a household's income, work requirements, and resources, although the exact rules can depend on household circumstances and state policies. , households generally have to satisfy both gross and net monthly income tests.

Gross income is the total amount of money a household receives. Net income is what remains after certain expenses and deductions are taken away. Different rules can also apply if a household includes someone aged 60 or older or a person with a disability. The amount of money a household receives isn’t the same for everyone.

Benefits are calculated according to factors including household size, countable income, and qualifying deductions. Different maximum amounts apply to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands because SNAP benefit calculations are different in those areas. In summary, not everyone receives the maximum SNAP payment; the amount a household gets depends on its income and its circumstances.

SNAP benefits can generally be used to purchase food intended to be eaten at home, including fruit, vegetables, meat, fish, dairy, bread, cereals, snack foods, and nonalcoholic beverages. Seeds and plants that enable recipients to grow their own food at home are also included. There are restrictions, though. Generally, SNAP can’t be used to buy alcohol, tobacco, vitamins, medicines, supplements, or nonfood goods such as cleaning supplies and household products.

Foods that are hot at the point of sale are also generally excluded under federal SNAP rules. Recipients can use their EBT cards at retailers authorized to participate in SNAP, with USDA responsible for approving participating stores.