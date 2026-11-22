From new Bigfoot files released, to a historic Trump-Putin-Xi meeting, and a nationwide toothpaste recall, here are your top stories for November 21, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

from SUN 1:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox From new Bigfoot files released, to a historic Trump-Putin-Xi meeting, and a nationwide toothpaste recall, here are your top stories for November 21, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

The Trump administration has slowly released a trove of government documents about one of the biggest and most enduring mysteries in American folklore: Bigfoot. Deputies identify Florida family, including 3 young children, killed in murder-suicide The father who killed his entire family before taking his own life at their home in Plant City, which is about 25 miles east of Tampa, has been identified along with his wife and three young children.

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More than 51,000 units of toothpaste and mouthwash made for children and adults have been recalled nationwide after federal testing detected hormones in product samples.