Decade‑Long Family Feud Ends in Mob Murder at Dewsbury Park

Four men were convicted of murdering Shamus Hussain after a violent clash rooted in a ten‑year feud between the Hussain and Khan‑Ali families culminated in a brutal park attack, leading to a combined 75‑year jail sentence.

A brutal gang assault in Dewsbury’s Crow Nest Park on the evening of 12 July 2023 ended the life of 39‑year‑old Shamus Hussain and sent shockwaves through the local community.

Video from the park shows a mob of men armed with hockey sticks, baseball bats and other weapons advancing on Hussain, who is seen stumbling under the first blow. The footage, later released in court, captures the attackers striking him repeatedly before he is stabbed twice in the back, a fatal wound that left him motionless on the grass.

The assault took place while families were enjoying the warm summer weather, turning a typical park outing into a scene of savage violence. After a six‑week trial at Leeds Crown Court, four men – Saqlian Ali, 22, Basit Ali, 32, Sakeb Ali Khan, 33, and Zeeshan Khan, 19 – were convicted of murder, and two others, Asim Akram, 21, and Faizaan Akram, 19, were found guilty of manslaughter.

On Monday the court handed down a combined 75‑year prison term, reflecting the severity of the crime and the pre‑meditated nature of the attack. The killing did not arise from an isolated altercation; it was the climax of a decade‑long feud between two extended families who lived side by side on Pilgrim Drive and Pilgrim Crescent, a short street of red‑brick houses that borders Crow Nest Park.

The Hussain family and the Khan‑Ali families had long been locked in a cycle of retaliation that intensified after a 2018 incident in which a car allegedly owned by the Khan side reversed into the home of Shamus’s sister. The sister blamed the Khans, called Shamus and his brother Basharat, and the brothers responded by confronting the Khan household with knives, leading to a street brawl that required police intervention.

Basharat later received a 13‑month sentence for possessing a bladed article, while Shamus was sentenced to 18 months for the same offence and for resisting a police constable, his longer term reflecting an extensive criminal record that includes nine prior convictions for violent offences. Earlier confrontations also fed the animosity.

In April 2012, Shamus, Basharat and another brother, Razacaq, were involved in a violent episode at a local fish‑and‑chip shop, where Shamus struck a patron with a bottle while his brothers encouraged the attack. The three received suspended sentences, but the episode cemented a reputation for aggression on both sides of the feud. By July 2025, Hussain’s mental health had deteriorated; he made multiple emergency 999 calls complaining that his head felt "fried".

The night before his death he was involved in another heated exchange on Pilgrim Drive, shouting insults at Basit Ali, Zeeshan Khan and Sakib Khan while driving past them. He then exited his vehicle, brandishing an axe, an act that escalated the existing tension into the fatal mob assault the following evening.

The court documents illustrate how a combination of long‑standing enmity, repeated violent encounters, and a breakdown in mental health created the perfect storm for the tragedy that unfolded in a public park, leaving a father of five and his community forever scarred. The sentences handed down by the judge aim to provide some measure of justice for the five children left without a father and to signal that such orchestrated mob violence will not be tolerated.

The judge highlighted the "lasting enmity" between the families and stressed that the coordinated nature of the attack, involving multiple weapons and a pre‑planned ambush, demonstrated a level of cruelty far beyond a spontaneous fight. This case serves as a stark reminder of how deeply personal feuds can spill into public spaces, endangering innocent bystanders and eroding the sense of safety that community parks are meant to provide





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