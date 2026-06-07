Decade-Long Debate Reignites: 'Obsession' vs 'Passengers' and the Issue of Consent

The success of director Curry Barker's 'Obsession' has sparked a renewed debate about the portrayal of consent in cinema, with some comparing it to the controversy surrounding the 2016 film 'Passengers'. While 'Obsession' clearly depicts its villain, 'Passengers' was criticized for its ambiguous portrayal of its hero's lack of consent. Despite the backlash, 'Passengers' was a box office hit, but 'Obsession' may eventually overtake its success.

The debate surrounding director Curry Barker's 'Obsession' has reignited a decade-old discussion about the movie's portrayal of consent. While 'Obsession' clearly depicts its male protagonist as evil, the 2016 film 'Passengers' sparked controversy for its ambiguous portrayal of its hero's questionable actions.

'Passengers', starring Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, tells the story of space travelers on a decades-long journey, where one passenger is accidentally awakened early, leading to a lack of consent when he awakens another passenger for company. Despite the backlash, 'Passengers' was a box office hit, costing $150 million to produce.

Meanwhile, 'Obsession', with its tiny budget, has gained significant traction, potentially threatening 'Passengers'' box office success





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'Obsession' 'Passengers' Consent Cinema Controversy Box Office

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