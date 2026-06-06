Debunking One Piece Myths: Zoro as Vice-Captain and Crocodile's Introduction

Explore the most common myths in the One Piece fandom, including the belief that Zoro is the vice-captain and that Oda regrets introducing Crocodile early. Learn why these ideas lack official confirmation and how fans have embraced them as fact.

One Piece is undeniably one of the most monumental anime series in history, with a runtime exceeding 1,100 episodes and no sign of conclusion. Its immense popularity has spawned numerous myths and misconceptions that are widely accepted by fans despite lacking official confirmation.

One of the most pervasive myths is that Roronoa Zoro serves as the vice-captain of the Straw Hat Pirates. While Zoro was the first member to join Luffy's crew and often acts in a leadership role during critical moments, such as during the Water 7 Arc when he insisted that Usopp apologize before being allowed back, neither Luffy nor Oda have ever officially designated him as vice-captain. The only character to call Zoro vice-captain is Bartolomeo, a fan favorite.

This myth highlights how fans infer ranks from behavior, but the series deliberately avoids formal titles among the crew. Another major myth concerns the introduction of Crocodile, the villain of the Alabasta Arc. Many fans believe that Oda regrets introducing Crocodile so early in the story because he is such a powerful and cunning antagonist.

However, Oda has never stated this in any interview or SBS column. Crocodile's return during the Impel Down and Marineford arcs actually showcases how well he was utilized later, proving that his early defeat did not diminish his impact. In fact, Oda's world-building often involves reintroducing past enemies with new roles, as seen with characters like Sir Crocodile and even the more recent appearances of former adversaries.

Beyond these specific myths, the One Piece fandom is rife with unverified claims, such as the nature of Devil Fruits, the true identity of certain characters, or the origins of the Ancient Weapons. These rumors persist because the series is so vast that fans seek to fill gaps with their own theories. Oda's deliberate ambiguity in certain plot points encourages speculation but also leads to misconceptions being treated as canon.

For instance, some fans believe that Luffy's Gomu Gomu no Mi has secret abilities related to the Sun God Nika, but this has only been partially revealed in recent chapters. Another common myth is that the One Piece treasure itself is a physical object, while Oda has hinted it might be more abstract. The series' longevity and complexity mean that even dedicated fans can forget which details are confirmed and which are mere conjecture.

To understand the series fully, it is essential to distinguish between official information and fan interpretations. Oda has a history of surprising his audience, so relying on myths can lead to misunderstandings of the story's true direction. As the series approaches its final saga, more mysteries will be unveiled, but until then, fans should enjoy the journey without clinging too tightly to unverified legends.

The myths themselves are a testament to the series' rich narrative that inspires such deep engagement, but they should not be mistaken for fact





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