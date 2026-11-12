Debris plummets into street after building collapse in Aurora, drivers urged to avoid area

A partial building collapse in Aurora sent debris plummeting into a street and fully shut down an intersection on Wednesday night.

"Drivers should avoid the area and use an alternate route while crews are on scene," a spokesperson for Aurora police said. A partial building collapse in Aurora sent debris plummeting into a street and fully shut down an intersection as emergency responders worked at the scene on Wednesday night.

A partial building collapse in Aurora sent debris plummeting into a street and fully shut down an intersection as emergency responders worked at the scene on Wednesday night. Around 6:40 p.m., both Aurora police and firefighters responded to the 100 block of East Galena Boulevard after scaffolding and part of a building's brick exterior separated from the building and fell into the roadway, police said.

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A massive hole in the front facade of the building could be seen above a pile of metal scaffolding beams sitting in the street below, video showed. The intersection of Broadway and Galena Boulevard was shut down in all directions amid the emergency response, police said.

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"Drivers should avoid the area and use an alternate route while crews are on scene," a spokesperson for Aurora police said. The road remained blocked as of 8:45 p.m. Firefighters evacuated the building as a precaution and a drone was used to assess the upper portion of the building, police said. No injuries were immediately reported.

Initial reports stated cars were trapped under the fallen debris, police said, but authorities did not provide any additional confirmation of that as of 8:45 p.m.