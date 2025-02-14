Debris Flow Shuts Down Mulholland Drive in Hollywood Hills Amid Southern California Storm

A debris flow triggered by a powerful storm has forced the closure of Mulholland Drive in Hollywood Hills. The Los Angeles Fire Department issued an alert warning of continued risks due to the storm's intensity. The storm also prompted evacuation warnings in the Hollywood Hills, which were recently affected by the Sunset Fire.

A significant storm system sweeping through Southern California triggered a debris flow on Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills, prompting a full road closure Thursday evening, officials announced. The Los Angeles Fire Department characterized the debris flow as substantial, reporting it at 4:48 p.m. and stating that it deposited approximately 8 inches of mud onto Mulholland.

Following an assessment, crews confirmed the stability of homes situated above the debris flow, but the LAFD declared a road closure due to persisting storm-related risks. 'As water and mud continues to flow onto Mulholland Drive, a full road closure will remain in place throughout the storm event,' the LAFD stated in an alert. Meteorologists predict that intense storm conditions, including heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, will continue in the Los Angeles area until 4 a.m. Friday.The Hollywood Hills, recently affected by the Sunset Fire last month, faced evacuation warnings as torrential rain lashed the region Thursday. The broader Southern California region has been on high alert for the potential of dangerous mudslides and debris flows in the wake of this week's storm. Burn scars from recent wildfires have emerged as a primary concern. Officials explain that fire-ravaged terrain is particularly susceptible to debris flows because the soil can develop a protective layer that repels water after a blaze.Emergency preparations, including the deployment of tarping on steep slopes and concrete barriers designed to impede potential mudflows, have been underway across the Southland





