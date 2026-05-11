Deborra-Lee Furness Heartbroken as Hugh Jackman Debuts New Romance at Met Gala

Deborra-Lee Furness is reportedly devastated after Hugh Jackman attended the Met Gala with new girlfriend Sutton Foster, breaking a silent agreement regarding their shared traditions.

The high-society atmosphere of New York City was recently electrified by the annual Met Gala , an event renowned for its opulent fashion and celebrity gatherings.

However, beneath the shimmering gowns and tailored tuxedos, a storm of emotional turmoil was brewing. Deborra-Lee Furness, the former spouse of actor Hugh Jackman, has reportedly been left in a state of profound devastation after seeing her ex-husband attend the prestigious event with his new romantic partner, Sutton Foster. For nearly three decades, Deborra-Lee and Hugh were the gold standard of Hollywood stability, maintaining a marriage for twenty-seven years before their shocking separation announcement in 2023.

The Met Gala had long been a cornerstone of their social calendar, serving as their primary annual celebration and a night where they could showcase their unity to the world. The pain experienced by Deborra-Lee is said to be particularly acute because of a private arrangement the former couple had made following their split.

To minimize awkwardness and spare each other the agony of witnessing the other move on in such a public forum, they had allegedly agreed to a system of split custody regarding the gala. This arrangement dictated that they would attend the event on alternate years, ensuring that their paths would not cross during one of the most photographed nights in the global entertainment industry.

While Deborra-Lee had been warned that Hugh intended to bring Sutton Foster as his guest, the reality of seeing the images of the two of them together felt like a knife to the heart. For her, the event was not just a party, but a sanctuary of memories that were now being overwritten by a new presence.

The public reaction to Hugh Jackman's decision has been sharply divided, with many social media users condemning the actor for what they perceive as a lack of respect toward his former partner. As images circulated of Hugh and Sutton holding hands tenderly while ascending the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, critics labeled the move as classless and brutal.

The speed with which Hugh appeared to move on has left many questioning the timeline of his relationship with Foster. The two first connected during the 2021 Broadway revival of The Music Man, where their professional chemistry was evident. While the divorce was finalized in June, the blossoming romance with the fifty-one-year-old Broadway star has moved at a pace that some find jarring, especially given the long history he shared with Furness.

Further fueling the fire are reports suggesting that the new couple is already contemplating a permanent union. Rumors have surfaced indicating that wedding planning may be underway, and more controversially, that Hugh has rejected the notion of a prenuptial agreement. This perceived haste is seen by some as a final blow to Deborra-Lee, who is now navigating the complexities of a post-divorce life while managing the emotional wellbeing of their two adult children, Oscar and Ava.

While she is reportedly doing her best to move forward with grace, the sight of Sutton Foster smiling on the arm of the man she spent nearly thirty years with has added a layer of hurt that is difficult to erase. The transformation of a cherished tradition into a source of public heartache highlights the often brutal nature of high-profile breakups in the limelight





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Hugh Jackman Deborra-Lee Furness Sutton Foster Met Gala Celebrity Divorce

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