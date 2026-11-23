She'll play Faye in the streamer's video game adaptation.

series has cast the role of Faye with an actress who’ll be familiar to people who have played the video game. Faye is the mysterious late wife of Kratos and mother of Atreus .

Her death puts the events of the series in motion, as father and son discover secrets about Faye that lead them to wonder how well they really knew her.

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'Madden' Review: Nicolas Cage and Christian Bale Go for Broke in a Cartoonish Biopic From David O. Russell That's Strictly for Football Fanaticsback in 2022. After a change in showrunners in 2024, production on the series began earlier this year — only to stop after anin July forced Ryan Hurst, who was initially cast as Kratos, to bow out. Bautista was cast in August, putting the show on track to restart production in Vancouver in the fall.

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The cast also features Max Parker, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Teresa Palmer, Alastair Duncan, Jeff Gulka, Danny Woodburn, Sonya Walger, Island Austin, Ben Chapple, Louis Cunningham and Evelyn Miller. ) is the showrunner and executive produces with Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee, Brad Van Arragon and Lawrence Trilling. Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia and Ben McGinnis are co-EPs. Frederick E.O. Toye (Obituaries