Debbie Rowe's Rare Outing Highlights Dramatic Physical Change 26 Years After Michael Jackson Divorce

Debbie Rowe, the ex-wife of Michael Jackson, was photographed during a rare public appearance in Palmdale, California, showing a markedly different appearance 26 years post-divorce. The sighting, coinciding with the release of the Michael Jackson biopic, revisits her brief marriage to the pop icon, the birth of their two children, and the enduring speculation about her role in his life. Rowe, now 67 and a breast cancer survivor, was seen dressed casually with gray-flecked blond hair, appearing thinner than in previous years. The article revisits her initial meeting with Jackson through his dermatologist, her statements from a 2003 documentary about wanting to 'do something' for him, and allegations from his first wife, Lisa Marie Presley, about Rowe's pre-existing crush on the singer. Their swift marriage in 1996, the births of Prince and Paris, and the 1999 divorce are summarized, underscoring Rowe's long-standing status as an enigmatic figure in Jackson's story.

Debbie Rowe , the former wife of the late Michael Jackson , was photographed during a rare public appearance in Palmdale, California, on Monday, prompting widespread speculation about her current appearance.

The images, obtained by the Daily Mail, show the 67-year-old performing everyday tasks, including a visit to a bank branch, in northern Los Angeles County. Her look marked a dramatic shift from the period when she was regularly in the public eye during her 1996 marriage to the pop icon, who died in 2009 at the age of 50. Rowe and Jackson share two children: a 29-year-old son, Prince, and a 28-year-old daughter, Paris.

For years, Rowe remained a figure of intrigue within Jackson's world, with fans endlessly debating the nature of her relationship with the Thriller singer and circulating rumors regarding the biological parentage of his children. This recent sighting comes 26 years after their divorce concluded her brief stint in the spotlight and coincides with the blockbuster release of the Michael Jackson biopic.

Looking noticeably thinner and more gaunt than in previous sightings, Rowe-who a decade ago battled breast cancer-was dressed casually in a graphic T-shirt bearing the humorous slogan 'Horses make me feel less murdery,' paired with flared cargo jeans, a luxury wristwatch, and beige moccasins. Her shoulder-length blond hair showed signs of gray, and she wore minimal makeup for the low-key outing. Rowe initially entered Jackson's orbit in the 1980s while working as a nurse for his dermatologist, Dr. Arnold Klein.

In the 2003 documentary The Michael Jackson Interview: The Footage You Were Never Meant To See, which aimed to counter Martin Bashir's Living With Michael Jackson, Rowe stated that she and Jackson grew particularly close following his first divorce from Lisa Marie Presley. She explained her decision to bear his children as an act of devotion, saying, 'Let me do this. I want to do this. You've been so good to me.

I could do something for him and this is what I could do.

' Presley later alleged in a 2003 Playboy interview that Jackson was aware of Rowe's longstanding crush on him during their first marriage. Despite no public indication of romance before their relationship, Rowe and Jackson married in an Australian ceremony in November 1996, after his divorce from Presley was finalized. Their first child, Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. (Prince), was born in February 1997, followed by daughter Paris in April 1998.

Rowe filed for divorce in October 1999, citing irreconcilable differences and setting the separation date as July 15 of that year, thus ending their three-year union





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