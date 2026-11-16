Debbie McGee Recalls Escape From Tehran During 1979 Iranian Revolution

Former magician's assistant Debbie McGee reveals the terrifying details of her 1979 escape from Tehran during the Iranian Revolution, including a desperate run across the tarmac.

Debbie McGee has provided a harrowing account of her escape from Tehran during the tumultuous 1979 Iranian Revolution. The 68-year-old television personality recalled the specific dangers she faced after relocating to the capital city of Iran to pursue a career in dance with the Iranian National Ballet. Her departure from the country occurred in January 1979, just as the airport was preparing to close due to escalating violence and political upheaval.

The Core Details of the Tehran Escape

McGee arrived in Tehran in 1978 at the age of 18 after leaving the United Kingdom and the Royal Ballet School. She initially described her first few months in the city as exciting, comparing the vibrant atmosphere to New York or Paris. During this period, women were not forced to wear head coverings, and there was a lively nightlife featuring high-end restaurants. Her social circle included affluent families who invited her to their villas on the Caspian Sea, providing a sense of normalcy and luxury.

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The situation deteriorated significantly later that year as the revolution gained momentum. McGee observed students setting fire to books and throwing them through letterboxes on the roof terrace of her apartment. The atmosphere became increasingly dangerous, marked by bombs and gunfire. Local tensions were high, with residents mistakenly assuming that white foreigners were Americans. Given that the United States was viewed as an enemy by the rebels, this misidentification created a serious security risk for Westerners living in the city.

Stakeholder Positions and Compelling Views

The political conflict in Tehran involved fierce clashes between the Imperial Guard loyal to the ruling Shah and the rebel fighters supporting Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. This violence eventually led to the downfall of the Pahlavi dynasty. The power vacuum was filled by the establishment of the Islamic Republic under Khomeini, who assumed the role of supreme leader. This fundamental shift in governance resulted in strict new social codes and a hostile environment for foreigners.

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Within the Iranian National Ballet, the restrictions became immediately apparent. Female dancers were no longer permitted to go out, while male members of the company were beaten up by locals on several occasions. The security situation for expatriates worsened to the point where escape became a matter of survival. McGee noted that the danger was palpable in the air, fundamentally altering her experience from one of artistic excitement to one of fear and uncertainty.

Real-World Impact and Immediate Next Steps

Three plane tickets to Zurich, Switzerland, were secured for McGee and her companions by the parents of a friend. These individuals were employed at the Foreign Residence Bureau, which facilitated the crucial travel documentation needed for departure. McGee boarded the last flight to leave Tehran before the military government closed the airport in January 1979. The timing was critical, as any delay would have likely resulted in her being stranded in the capital during the height of the conflict.

The final moments of her departure were characterized by intense fear and panic. Upon arriving at the airport, McGee and her friends encountered a guard who stopped them to question their visas. She believed the documents had been tampered with, causing her to burst into tears and beg to be allowed to leave the country. The guard showed pity for her distress and instructed her to run toward the aircraft. This moment left a lasting psychological impact, with McGee recalling flashbacks of the guards' machine guns being trained on them as they sprinted across the tarmac.

Although McGee survived the ordeal and successfully reached safety, the experience profoundly influenced her subsequent life trajectory. Just a few months after escaping Tehran, she met Paul Daniels in May 1979. The meeting occurred during rehearsals for the magician's show in Great Yarmouth, marking the beginning of a significant professional and personal partnership that would define much of her public career.