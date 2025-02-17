Debbie Downer Crashes Saturday Night Live's 50th Anniversary Special

The iconic SNL character, played by Rachel Dratch, returns to bring her signature pessimism to the 50th anniversary celebration.

Debbie Downer, the famously pessimistic character played by Rachel Dratch , made a hilarious return during the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special. The sketch began with Jimmy Fallon, Drew Barrymore , and Ayo Edebiri attempting to celebrate the milestone anniversary at a bar. However, their attempt at festive cheer was quickly derailed by the appearance of Debbie Downer as the bartender.

Debbie's iconic intro, complete with her signature song, immediately brought the mood down with statistics about alcohol consumption. The conversation continued to spiral into unfortunate realities, as Debbie couldn't help but point out the bleak side of everything, from the bird flu impacting egg availability to her concerns about feline AIDS. Fallon, Barrymore, and Edebiri tried their best to steer the conversation towards the celebratory occasion, but Debbie's relentless negativity proved difficult to overcome. Later, Robert De Niro joined the group, and Barrymore expressed her admiration for him. However, even De Niro couldn't escape Debbie's pessimistic pronouncements, eventually reaching his limit and nearly strangling her in exasperation. The sketch ended with Debbie lamenting the state of feline health, highlighting her inability to find joy in anything. Dratch had previously hinted at a potential return for the character, expressing uncertainty about how she would fit into the 50th anniversary celebration due to the expanded cast. The sketch served as a reminder of Debbie Downer's enduring popularity and her ability to find humor in the most unexpected places, even amidst a celebratory atmosphere





