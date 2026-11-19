San Antonio City Hall debate heats up over SAPD transparency on ICE interactions. Committee advances proposal to expand monthly and quarterly reporting, including 911 calls and ICE detainers. Council vote set Dec. 3.

A push for more transparency about how San Antonio police work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement sparked debate at City Hall, with community members weighing in during Wednesday’s City Governance Committee meeting.

SAN ANTONIO - A push for more transparency about how San Antonio police work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement sparked debate at City Hall, with community members weighing in during Wednesday’s City Governance Committee meeting. Ananda Tomas, executive director of ACT 4 SA, urged the city to expand public reporting on those interactions.

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“Knowledge is power, and it’s one of our best protections against ICE terror in our community,” Tomas said. The committee voted to move forward with a council consideration request filed Aug. 26 that would expand what the San Antonio Police Department reports about its interactions with ICE. The vote passed with majority support. The proposal still needs a City Council vote, but SAPD Chief Jesse Salame said he supports the added transparency.

He said the department already works with ICE as required by law and reports some of those interactions each month.

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“Our interactions with ICE can include notifications of an immigration-related issue, coordination involving an individual in custody, or a request for assistance at a scene,” Salame said. Under the proposal advanced by the committee, Salame said SAPD would also report each month when officers respond to 911 calls from residents involving ICE.

In addition, every three months the department would share police reports that mention the words “ICE” or “immigration,” along with reports involving illegal entry or reentry. Each month, SAPD would also report when ICE asks police to hold someone who has been arrested so federal agents can take them into custody. Those requests are known as ICE detainers.

“If ICE issues a detainer on somebody that’s arrested, we have to honor that detainer and make the contact with ICE,” Salame said. Not everyone at the meeting supported the proposal. Some speakers raised concerns about the push for additional ICE oversight, warning, “You will feel it, whether it’s more crime, higher incarceration rates. ” The resolution has been placed on the City Council’s Dec. 3 agenda.

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