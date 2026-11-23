Influencer Laura Maria Plichta said her yacht captain refused to help an overloaded migrant boat off Western Sahara.

Video of a yacht’s encounter with a boat of migrants in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean has divided viewers after the captain made the call to sail away without helping them.

Polish influencer Laura Maria Plichta, known online as the “blonde hitchhiker,” was cruising on a catamaran towards South America when the astonishing scene unfolded. As the yacht sailed 400 kilometers off the coast of Western Sahara and 185 kilometers south of the Canary Islands, Plichta spotted a boat motoring towards them that appeared to be overloaded with dozens of African men — some of them waving and apparently seeking help.

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“Moments after my watch, we spotted an unidentified object in the distance sailing towards us,” Plichta said in Polish in the video. “There’s no AIS . Radar doesn’t detect it. They could just as easily be fishermen, pirates, or refugees.

The captain of Plichta’s catamaran said they were too far away to report the situation by radio, so they didn’t help the migrants. The migrants’ boat was overloaded and lacked navigation equipment, but it was stable in the water and had a working engine. The influencer asked if they could report the situation by radio, but the captain said they were too far away and there were no other ships nearby.

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In the video’s caption, Plichta wrote that the captain’s decision had left her upset and still haunted her a week later.

“I am filled with immense compassion and a sense of injustice. Partly also with anger because the captain seemed indifferent to me at the time,” she wrote. The clip was widely shared online and sparked debate among viewers, many of whom believed the catamaran’s captain had made the right call under the circumstances.

“As a captain with many years of experience, I would do the same… you have no idea what awaits you when you meet these people,” one wrote in Polish. “You are extremely lucky that the captain was a thinking and responsible person, because if he had decided to take those people on board, a tragedy would have occurred,” another said.

A third wrote that the “amount of hate and hatred that is pouring in here in the comments is so terrifyingly huge, and it’s all coming from people who call others cattle and think they’re better… Thank you blonde hitchhiker for your empathy and sensitivity. ”“Not even in my wildest dreams did I imagine taking on 50-100 people on our boat. I just wanted to know if there was anything we could do,” she wrote.

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“… In the recordings, you can also see how calmly and composed I talk to him. I only allowed myself to let out emotions when I left. Because the fact that we can’t do anything – simply put, the world overwhelms me. ”The captain of Plichta's catamaran said they were too far away to report the situation by radio, so they didn't help the migrants.