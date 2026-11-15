Deb Haaland's Historic Win Highlights Barriers for Laguna Pueblo Women

Former Interior Secretary Deb Haaland becomes the first Native American woman governor, illuminating systemic gender barriers in Laguna Pueblo where Ashley Sarracino faced discrimination.

Former United States Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is set to become the first Native American woman state governor, marking a historic milestone that contrasts sharply with the ongoing struggles for gender equality within her home community of Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico. While Haaland's ascent to statewide prominence highlights the potential for Indigenous women in leadership, local women like Ashley Sarracino describe a persistent cultural and legal landscape that actively hinders female candidates from reaching the highest tribal offices.

Financial Dispute Reveals Systemic Inequality

Ashley Sarracino, a former Laguna Pueblo council member, alleges that she was forced off the council after discovering she was paid $14,000 less than her male predecessor in 2022. The dispute began when Sarracino, serving as council secretary, reviewed budget documents and found a significant pay disparity that she attributed to sexist attitudes embedded in tribal law and custom. Although pueblo officials deny the discrimination claim and argue that Sarracian lacked the experience of her predecessor and eventually abandoned her post, she maintains that the financial discrepancy was a direct result of her gender.

Also read Florida Woman Charged With First-Degree Murder After Killing Boyfriend

Tribal Law Creates Electoral Barriers

The structural challenges facing women in Laguna Pueblo are codified in its election code, which has allowed women to run for council treasurer and secretary since 1996 but does not explicitly permit them to serve as governor or lieutenant governor. This legal ambiguity creates a ceiling for female ambition, forcing those who seek higher office to navigate a system that traditionally reserves top government positions for men. Sarracino's legal challenge to the pay dispute was ultimately dismissed by tribal court on sovereign immunity grounds, and she has exhausted all available appeals, leaving the systemic issues unresolved within the pueblo framework.

Historical Context of Patriarchal Shifts

The current gender dynamics in many New Mexico pueblos are viewed by historians and activists as a result of colonial intervention that displaced traditional matrilineal structures. Verna Teller, who became the first woman governor of Isleta Pueblo in 1986 after a contentious legal battle, attributes the persistent patriarchy to the arrival of Spaniards and Catholics who sought to bypass clan mothers and install paternalistic attitudes. While some pueblos like Isleta adopted secular constitutions under federal pressure in the 1930s, others retain traditional theocracies where government roles are appointed by ceremonial elders and strictly reserved for men, making elections non-existent for top leadership roles in those communities.

Advertisement

Contrasting Models of Female Leadership

Despite the barriers in Laguna, other pueblos have demonstrated that female leadership is both possible and effective when structural changes are made. At Pojoaque Pueblo, where council positions are open to all and candidates do not require nomination by elders, women have held all four executive positions since 2021, proving that inclusive electoral systems can foster gender parity. In contrast, at San Felipe Pueblo, state representative Charlotte Little notes that while women hold esteemed cultural roles, the appointed nature of leadership means men typically hold official power, a dynamic Little has not sought to challenge given the community's specific traditional framework.

Future Paths for Indigenous Women in Politics

The success of Deb Haaland has inspired a new generation of Indigenous women, including Ashley Sarracino, to consider broader political paths beyond tribal councils. Sarracino, who previously chaired her county's Democratic Party and faced discrimination in her local run, now views state politics as a viable avenue for influence after attending Haaland's election night celebration. Emily Hunt, who became Laguna Pueblo's first female elected official in the late 1990s with Haaland's legal assistance, believes that the pueblo will eventually nominate a woman governor, suggesting that the cultural shift is gradual but inevitable as more women break through into mainstream political arenas.