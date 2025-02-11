Deb Haaland Announces Run for New Mexico Governor, Could Be First Native American Woman to Hold Office

Former US Interior Secretary Deb Haaland launched her campaign for governor of New Mexico, aiming to become the first Native American woman elected to lead a state. Haaland emphasizes her life experiences and commitment to tackling pressing issues facing New Mexico.

Deb Haaland, the former US Interior Secretary, has announced her candidacy for governor of New Mexico. Haaland, who would be the first Native American woman to hold the office if elected, launched her campaign Tuesday morning in an online video. In the video, she emphasizes her life experiences, including overcoming a challenging childhood, raising her child as a single mother, and achieving 35 years of sobriety.

She argues that these experiences have made her 'fierce' and prepared her to tackle the state's biggest challenges. 'When I became New Mexico's member of Congress and then the leader of the U.S. Department of Interior, I seized the opportunity to make change,' Haaland says in the video. 'But the problems we face now are bigger than ever, and we must be fierce to solve them. That's why I am running for governor of the great state of New Mexico.' Haaland highlights issues such as crime, poverty, homelessness, and addiction, stating that they will continue to drag the state down if the same approaches are used. She believes that New Mexico's rich resources and traditions should allow families to thrive. The race for governor is wide open following the announcement that incumbent Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will not seek re-election due to term limits. Other prominent New Mexico Democrats, such as Senator Martin Heinrich, have opted not to run. While Republicans have recently achieved some success in statewide elections, Democrats have held a strong position in recent years. Kamala Harris, the vice president, won almost 52% of the vote in New Mexico during the 2020 presidential election, and Lujan Grisham secured her re-election with a similar margin in 2022. Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo, made history when President Joe Biden appointed her as Interior Secretary, becoming the first Native American Cabinet member in US history. She was already serving her second term in the House of Representatives when nominated. Haaland's candidacy is seen as a significant event, marking the first time a Biden Cabinet member has returned to elective politics. Other potential candidates, such as former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, are also being watched closely for future political moves





