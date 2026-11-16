Deathstroke Faces Green Lantern Threat After Finding Vath Sarn in His Trunk

Deathstroke discovers the body of Green Lantern Vath Sarn in his car trunk, setting up a future clash with the Green Lantern Corps in DC Comics.

Deathstroke, the mercenary whose real name is Slade Wilson, is about to face a new enemy in the Green Lantern Corps after discovering the body of a Green Lantern in the trunk of a car. The storyline unfolds in Deathstroke: The Terminator #9, written by Tony Fleecs with art and cover art by Carmine Di Giandomenico, which DC Comics will release on Wednesday, November 18.

Slade Wilson is widely regarded as one of the world's greatest assassins. He is primarily known as the arch-nemesis of the Teen Titans, but he has also earned a place in the higher ranks of the rogues galleries of Green Arrow and Batman, and he has antagonized the Justice League on several occasions. Deathstroke even instigated the Dark Crisis crossover event, although he was ultimately a pawn for the Great Darkness, the true main antagonist.

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How Deathstroke Found Vath Sarn in the Trunk

Deathstroke discovered Vath Sarn, a Green Lantern from the planet Rann, locked inside the trunk of a car at the end of Deathstroke: The Terminator #8. The discovery was accidental, and Slade Wilson had no part in placing the Green Lantern there.

The events leading to the discovery began when a man cut in front of Slade Wilson in line at a gas station, and Slade then slashed that man's tires. The same man was driving the car later, and Slade Wilson dealt with him easily. However, that confrontation means Slade Wilson can no longer question the driver about why a Green Lantern was in his trunk.

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Ray Palmer Warns Deathstroke About the Green Lantern Corps

Ray Palmer, known as The Atom and an ally of Deathstroke, warns that the Green Lantern Corps will eventually learn that Vath Sarn is dead. Ray Palmer makes this point in the preview of Deathstroke: The Terminator #9, and he explains the situation to Slade Wilson directly.

Ray Palmer points out that Vath Sarn is not part of the Justice League. The Green Lantern Corps may not yet be aware of his absence because an incident has depowered the rings of its members. Once that problem is resolved, the Corps will realize Vath Sarn is dead, and one of the Green Lanterns would naturally be sent to investigate.

Because the circumstances of the partnership between Slade Wilson and Ray Palmer have not been explained, it is hard to determine whether Ray Palmer could speak up on Slade Wilson's behalf and clear him of killing Vath Sarn. The good news for Slade Wilson is that the situation does not appear to progress to the investigation stage. The bad news is that a Green Lantern will still target him soon.

Vath Sarn Returns in Upcoming Deathstroke Issues

Solicitations for Deathstroke: The Terminator #10 and #11 indicate that Vath Sarn will either be brought back to life or be revealed to have never actually died. Either way, he will move quickly to go after Slade Wilson.

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In Issue #10, Vath Sarn interferes with what the solicitation describes as the 'shady underworld criminal business' of Deathstroke. It is unclear whether Vath Sarn knows how he ended up in that car trunk, or whether he initially believes Deathstroke is responsible.

By Deathstroke: The Terminator #11, Slade Wilson and Vath Sarn are expected to become begrudging allies and team up to combat a cartel looking to deal a designer drug with galactic consequences. Even so, the two are not guaranteed to get along once the story concludes. Earth-based Green Lanterns such as Hal Jordan or John Stewart may keep a closer eye on Deathstroke as a result.

Vath Sarn's History and Distinctive Reptilian Legs

Vath Sarn makes his first major appearance since the DC Rebirth era in this storyline. He was introduced in Green Lantern Corps: Recharge #1 in 2005, and he is ranked among the best non-human Green Lanterns.

Vath Sarn is most visually distinctive for his reptilian legs. They were transplanted from his Thanagarian partner Isamot Kol, who can regrow his limbs, after Vath Sarn lost his original legs during the Blackest Night storyline.