Deaths Reported After New York Building Suddenly Collapses

A building collapse in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn has killed two people and injured at least 17 others.

A building collapse in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn has led to at least two deaths and 17 injuries, authorities say. The collapse occurred early Wednesday afternoon, damaging the wall of an adjacent three-story building and leaving its bedrooms exposed to the air.

Around 250 firefighters and other emergency responders have attempted to clear rubble and make rescues, with three people reportedly being pulled from the rubble hours later, including a pregnant woman. The area is largely residential, and more people may have been home for Veterans Day than any regular November weekday. During a news conference, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani told reporters, “This has been an incredibly challenging and fast-moving situation.

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” Fire Department Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore said firefighters were unaware of how many people were in the building that collapsed.

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“This is such a very fragile situation,” the commissioner added. John Esposito, the city’s fire chief, said the main concern is a “secondary collapse,” adding that crews were working to mitigate further damage. The cause of the collapse is yet to be identified. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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