Death toll rises to 39 after migrant boat capsizes off Senegal

At least 39 people died after a boat carrying migrants bound for Spain capsized off the coast of Senegal, emergency services reported on Monday.

of a boat carrying migrants rose to 39 following the discovery of more bodies on Monday, the country’s emergency services said. The boat, which left Saint-Louis in northern Senegal and was headed to the Spanish coast, overturned on Sunday, offshore from the town of Kébémer, north of the capital Dakar.

The Ministry of Interior said Sunday at least 21 people had died and rescuers were looking for possible survivors. People inspect the remains of a pirogue following an accident at sea in northwestern Senegal on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. At least 35 migrants died in the sinking. It did not say how many people were on the boat, but several passengers are still believed to be missing.

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The boat was following a well-traveled migration route for thousands of young Senegalese seeking better economic conditions. A man sits inside the remains of a pirogue following a deadly accident at sea in northwestern Senegal on Monday, Nov. 9. Young people face high unemployment and poverty as the country struggles with an economic crisis. Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye offered condolences and vowed to clamp down on networks behind the dangerous crossings.