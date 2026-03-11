Death toll reaches 31 in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia aid site as dozens remain missing

Rescuers in southern Ukraine continued searching for survivors after a Russian attack on a humanitarian aid facility and shelter in Zaporizhzhia killed at least 31 people, with more than 45 residents still missing. The strike came as Russia launched a wave of overnight attacks on power plants and hospitals across Ukraine.

Rescuers in southern Ukraine continued an intense search Tuesday for survivors at a bombed-out humanitarian aid facility and shelter in the village of Komyushuvakha, in the Zaporizhzhia region, where at least 31 people were killed and more than 45 residents were still missing.

Teams of rescuers and volunteers combed the cratered blast site, hoping to find survivors alive under the rubble. Instead, more bodies were pulled out and carried away in white plastic sheeting. Three days of mourning were declared in Zaporizhzhia, where Russian bunker-busting bombs, some filled with nearly 1.5 tons of explosives, were used in Monday's attack. The dead included four police officers and two rescue workers, said Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the region's military administration.

Also read Russia Ukraine Conflict: 29 Killed in Zaporizhzhia as Drone Warfare Escalates

Search For Survivors In Komyushuvakha

At least five people were hurt.

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"The scale of the tragedy is terrifying," Semikin wrote in an online post. "This is one of the worst tragedies in terms of the number of civilian victims in our region since the start of the full-scale war. " The barrage coincided with U.S. elections and came ahead of US-brokered peace negotiations next week. President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia launched 289 attack drones, 17 ballistic missiles and 59 cruise missiles across nine regions, triggering emergency power cuts.

"The Russians think America won't notice this signal of theirs," Zelenskyy said in an online post. "But we need to notice and stop such terror. We need to help Ukraine defend its skies; otherwise, Russia will never stop its missile strikes.

Attacks Across Kharkiv And Dnipro

" In the northeast region of Kharkiv, a combined Russian missile and drone attack wounded at least 62 people, local authorities said. A strike damaged a medical facility in the Nemyshlianskyi district, shattered windows in four apartment buildings and damaged cars. More than 200 patients were transferred to other medical facilities, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the regional military administration.

In the Dnipro area, rescuers pulled a woman alive from the rubble Tuesday morning after a Russian attack killed one person and wounded 17, local authorities said. The attack damaged an outpatient clinic and a hospital. Patients were transferred to other hospitals, said Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration.

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Moscow kept up its nightly attacks on power plants and energy infrastructure ahead of winter, causing extensive damage and electricity outages as it carried out 20 strikes in 10 regions overnight, Ukraine's energy ministry said. Ukrainian power utility DTEK said three of its power plants halted operations after significant damage from intense attacks. No injuries were reported. Russia's Ministry of Defense said Tuesday that it had shot down 856 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said 493 drones were fired toward the Russian capital. A Ukrainian drone attack wounded two employees at an oil refinery in the Russian city of Yaroslavl, regional Gov. Mikhail Yevrayev said Tuesday. He added that there was damage to the refinery's infrastructure.

Energy Infrastructure Damage And Peace Talks

Rolling blackouts have been instituted in the south, west and east of Russian-occupied Crimea following attacks on energy infrastructure, Moscow-installed officials said Tuesday. Zelensky traveled to Germany Tuesday, beginning a new round of consultations with European leaders ahead of US-mediated talks Nov. 10-11 in Abu Dhabi to try and end the war. US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, confirmed the date of the talks late Monday, with negotiations to focus on postwar security arrangements, de-escalation and humanitarian efforts.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Tuesday that a Russian delegation will attend the talks. Russia had agreed last month to resume three-way negotiations with Washington and Kyiv aimed at ending the war, setting up the first such talks since February. The European Commission said it would host a meeting Wednesday with officials from France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the European Union, NATO, Ukraine, the United States and the World Bank to discuss postwar reconstruction in Ukraine.