Death Toll in Brooklyn Building Collapse Hits Eight as FDNY Confirms Fatalities

A three-story building on Flatbush Avenue collapsed into an adjoining construction site in Brooklyn, killing eight people and injuring at least 17, including three firefighters. About 250 fire and EMS personnel are searching the rubble by hand and bucket.

New York City Fire Department officials confirmed Thursday morning that the death toll from a devastating building collapse in Brooklyn has risen to eight, with seventeen other individuals sustaining injuries during the disaster. The collapse occurred just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday when a three-story, multi-use structure on Flatbush Avenue gave way, sending massive amounts of debris into an adjacent construction site where excavation work was actively underway.

Six victims were recovered from the scene with fatal injuries, while two additional fatalities were confirmed at local hospitals following emergency treatment. The impact of the structural failure was severe, tearing off the side of an adjoining building and causing significant damage to the neighboring property while trapping many residents and construction workers inside the collapsing frame.

Also read Brooklyn Building Collapse in Flatbush Kills Two, Injures at Least Seventeen

Emergency crews worked tirelessly through the night under harsh floodlights, utilizing advanced drones and highly trained K-9 units to navigate the massive piles of rubble. Dozens of firefighters and emergency personnel continued their search for additional victims Thursday morning, carefully clearing debris by hand to identify any potential voids where survivors might still be trapped.

Among the thirty-five individuals affected by the incident, seven children were identified as victims of the collapse, though officials have not yet released their specific ages. Four of the injured remain in critical condition, including a pregnant woman who was successfully pulled from the wreckage roughly two hours after the initial structural failure.

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani issued a statement expressing deep sorrow over the loss of life, calling the incident deeply devastating and praising the first responders for their grueling, high-risk technical operations. He noted that rescue workers operated under extremely dangerous conditions to save anyone still trapped, stating that there are no words for a loss of this magnitude.

Investigators have launched a joint review with the Department of Buildings and local law enforcement to determine the precise cause of the structural failure. Developers involved in the adjacent construction project are subject to comprehensive reviews of conditions at both the collapsed building and the excavation site, as it remains unclear how much of the new project had been completed at the time of the collapse.

A full stop-work order has been officially issued for the neighboring construction site as recovery operations and safety assessments continue. Officials are currently working to determine the exact number of residents and construction workers who may still be unaccounted for as the comprehensive search effort persists.

The incident has raised urgent questions about construction safety standards and excavation protocols in densely populated urban areas. The FDNY and city agencies remain focused on stabilizing the area and ensuring the safety of emergency personnel as they continue their painstaking search through the debris field.