Death Row Inmates Executed on Thursday in Florida, Indiana and Alabama

Three death row inmates were executed on Thursday in Florida, Indiana and Alabama, the second time since August that three US states carried out executions on the same day.

Three death row inmates were executed on Thursday in three separate US states. Jesse Guardado, 64, was pronounced dead at 6.13pm local time in Florida, Jeffrey Weisheit, 50, was put to death by lethal injection in Indiana earlier that day, and Michael Taylor, 54, was executed in Alabama, where he was pronounced dead at 6.10pm local time.

Guardado died by lethal injection at a state prison in Starke, Florida. Weisheit was executed at a state prison in Michigan City, Indiana. Taylor received the last lethal injection of the day in Alabama, according to the state.

Also read Indiana Executes Jeffrey Weisheit in First of Three US Executions on Nov 5

Florida Execution of Jesse Guardado Details

Jesse Guardado was executed by lethal injection in Starke, Florida, on Thursday, after pleading guilty to fatally stabbing 75-year-old Jackie Malone inside her Walton County home in 2004. The Florida Department of Corrections process began when the death chamber curtain went up promptly at 6.00pm local time.

Guardado had already been strapped to a gurney with an IV in his arm when the drugs began flowing. About a minute later, he began breathing heavily, followed by some sputtering and twitching. A warden shook him and shouted his name, but received no response, and a medic then pronounced him dead.

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Before the execution, Guardado was asked whether he had a last statement. He said he would like to once again apologize for the pain and suffering he had caused to the victim's family and his own family.

Guardado had stolen Malone's jewellery box, $80 (£60) and other valuables to buy drugs, even though the victim had helped him get a job and housing.

Indiana and Alabama Executions Raise Scrutiny

Indiana executed Jeffrey Weisheit on Thursday for the 2010 deaths of Alyssa Lynch, eight, and her five-year-old brother Caleb Lynch. Weisheit set fire to his partner's house in Evansville, Indiana, to kill the children.

Police found Alyssa's body in a closet and Caleb's body on a mattress, restrained with duct tape. A railroad flare was found in Weisheit's underwear, and another was under Caleb's body.

In Alabama, Michael Taylor was executed for the 1991 killing of Ivan Moore, 83, and his 79-year-old wife Lucille. Taylor, then 19, fatally beat the couple with a metal bar during a robbery of their Gadsden, Alabama, home. Police arrested him in the couple's Cadillac about an hour away in Birmingham.

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Taylor replied 'no sir' when asked if he had any final words. He appeared to mouth 'thank you' toward his attorneys in the witness room, and his spiritual adviser prayed with him before he closed his eyes and never opened them again.

Florida Leads Executions and Death Penalty Debate Continues

Florida has carried out more than half of the 35 executions so far this year in the US. Governor Ron DeSantis, who leaves office in January, has made aggressive use of the death penalty like few other governors, saying he wants to bring justice to victims' families who have often waited decades for sentences to be carried out.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey declined a request from death penalty opponents to commute Taylor's sentence to life in prison, citing his age and immaturity at the time of the crime. Ivey called Taylor's actions 'reprehensible' and said Taylor repaid the Moores for opening their home to him by beating them to death. She also criticized California Governor Newsom's plan to commute all death sentences there.

Patrick Malone, the son of the Florida victim, questioned opponents of the death penalty about the lasting impact of the crime on the victim's family. The Alabama victims' family thanked the state attorney general's office but said they had waited 35 years for the death sentence to be imposed.

The Alabama state has signed the death warrants that led to a record 19 executions in 2025 and plans two more executions later this year. Capital punishment in the US has also faced renewed scrutiny since Tennessee's failed execution of Christa Pike in September.