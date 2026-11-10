Death Penalty Support Falls Below Majority for First Time Since 1971, Gallup Poll Finds

Gallup finds 49 percent of Americans support the death penalty for convicted murderers, the first sub-majority reading since 1971.

Less than half of Americans now support the death penalty for convicted murderers, marking the lowest level since 1971, according to a Gallup poll released on a Tuesday. The survey was conducted in the aftermath of Tennessee's failed execution of Christa Pike, a convicted murderer whose lethal injection did not proceed as planned.

Gallup surveyed 1,200 U.S. adults, and the results show that the death penalty has lost majority support for the first time in more than five decades. The findings arrive as advocacy groups, civil rights organizations, and state leaders intensify their criticism of capital punishment.

Also read Where California's next governor stands on death penalty

Gallup Poll Shows Support Below Majority Level

Gallup found that 49 percent of Americans now support capital punishment for convicted murderers, while 45 percent oppose it. The current level of endorsement fell three percentage points from a year earlier.

The result is the first time approval has dipped below a majority since the same 49 percent share was recorded in 1971. Gallup has tracked U.S. opinion on capital punishment since 1936, and its records show a record-low of 42 percent support in 1966.

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The historical peak came in 1994, when 80 percent of Americans backed the death penalty. Gallup polled respondents from October 1 through October 19, starting one day after Pike's failed execution on September 30.

Advocates Cite Botched Executions and Clemency Trends

Laura Porter, executive director of the U.S. Campaign to End the Death Penalty, said in a statement that this is the second poll in a row showing a pivotal turning point in public opinion. Porter said Americans have been horrified by recent botched executions and by a proposal to livestream an execution.

Porter also noted that both Republican and Democratic governors have been granting clemencies at an increasing pace. She said the death penalty is being seen for what it is, an utter failure.

Abraham Bonowitz, executive director of Death Penalty Action, said Americans have grown increasingly uncomfortable with executions. Bonowitz said the more people learn about capital punishment, the less they like it, and argued that the death penalty fails the public morally, economically, and socially.

Justin Mazzola, deputy director of research for Amnesty International USA, told Newsweek that the poll reflects a dramatic decline in support over more than three decades. Mazzola pointed to the botched execution of Pike, the state's history of botched executions, and the Trump administration's suggestion of livestreaming the first military execution in more than 60 years. Mazzola said the country should join the 113 countries worldwide that have abolished the sentence.

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Pike's Injuries and California's Commutations Shape Next Steps

Christa Pike, 50, survived two doses of pentobarbital on September 30 that her attorneys believe pooled in her arms rather than entering her bloodstream. Pike was sentenced to death for the 1995 slaying of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer, and she has said she remains in constant pain since the procedure.

Her attorneys described her recovery as uncertain in late October, noting that Pike had pneumonia and a blood clot in one arm, among other injuries. In a statement released by her legal team on October 30, Pike said she has not had a moment without pain since that night.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said he will commute more than 500 death sentences statewide to life in prison without the possibility of parole. In an open letter to state residents, Newsom wrote that state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California's values and undermines the foundations of the legal system.

A message seeking comment from Pike's attorneys was not returned on the day the poll was released. The Gallup results and the California commutations together signal a shifting national debate over how executions are carried out and who is ultimately subject to them.