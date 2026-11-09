Gina Hinojosa Faces Pressure to Halt Texas Executions as Death Penalty Debate Intensifies

Reverend Jeff Hood writes to Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa, urging her to use executive powers to end capital punishment in Texas, the state with the highest execution count since 1976.

Reverend Jeff Hood has issued a direct appeal to Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa, instructing her to utilize every available political and executive lever to stop capital punishment in Texas. Hood, a spiritual adviser to inmates on death row and the founder of the Execution Intervention Project, framed this request as a defining moment for the incoming administration. He urged Hinojosa to become the governor who decisively ended state-sanctioned killings upon taking office in the Texas mansion.

Gina Hinojosa secured a historic victory in Tuesday's election, becoming the first Democrat to win the Texas governor's office in over thirty years. Her win marks a significant shift in the state's political landscape, defeating three-term Republican Governor Greg Abbott. This election result contributed to Democrats gaining a majority of governorships nationwide for the first time in two decades, strengthening their position against the policy agenda of President Donald Trump.

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Despite her personal opposition to capital punishment, Hinojosa has maintained that she intends to evaluate death penalty cases individually rather than implementing an immediate ban. This case-by-case approach contrasts sharply with Hood's public plea for a comprehensive halt to executions, highlighting the complex legal and moral responsibilities facing the new governor as she prepares to assume office.

The letter from Hood arrives amid heightened national attention on the mechanics of capital punishment, particularly following a botched execution in Tennessee on September 30. Christa Pike survived two doses of pentobarbital, the same drug utilized in Texas executions, and reported enduring daily agony after the failed attempt. This incident has intensified debates regarding the safety and ethics of lethal injection protocols across the United States.

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Additionally, Hood cited the recent actions of California Governor Gavin Newsom as a benchmark for moral leadership. Newsom's decision to commute the sentences of all 548 inmates on death row represents the largest mass clemency in U.S. history. Hood praised this move as a demonstration of ethical governance, contrasting it with the ongoing reliance on executions in Texas, which has carried out more executions than any other state since the Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976.

Hood explicitly advised Hinojosa to slow down the execution process by maximizing the use of her authority to grant thirty-day reprieves. Although the Texas governor lacks the power to declare a moratorium without a recommendation from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, the governor can issue short-term stays unilaterally. Hood argued that a consistent series of these reprieves could effectively stall the state's execution schedule.

The activist also urged Hinojosa to appoint members to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles who would support reducing death sentences to life imprisonment. Since board members serve six-year terms and require Senate confirmation, Hood suggested that strategic appointments could gradually shift the board's recommendations. He warned against using the board as an excuse for inaction, insisting that the governor should select individuals who will recommend clemency and then sign their names beneath those recommendations.

Beyond individual case reviews, Hood encouraged the creation of administrative obstacles to limit the state's capacity to carry out executions. He noted that the governor appoints the board that oversees the prison system, which in turn hires the director responsible for procuring execution drugs. Hood suggested that Hinojosa could direct officials to stop purchasing pentobarbital, allowing existing supplies to expire and thereby hindering the logistical ability to conduct executions.

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Texas currently faces an imminent calendar of executions that tests the limits of these proposed administrative barriers. John Rubio is scheduled to be put to death on November 12, followed by Reinaldo Dennes on November 19. These upcoming dates provide the first concrete test for any new governor's stance on capital punishment in the state.

The broader national context also features other scheduled executions. Two more executions are scheduled to take place in Florida this year and one in Oklahoma. The firing squad execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Malik Hasan is set to take place at Fort Hood on December 3. If it goes ahead, it would be the first military execution to take place since 1961, though litigation could cause delays.

Thirty-five executions have taken place across the country so far this year, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. Florida leads the nation, with 19 executions so far. Texas has carried out seven and Alabama and Oklahoma have carried out three each. Arizona, Indiana and Tennessee have each carried out one execution this year.

Newsweek has contacted representatives for Gina Hinojosa to request comment on Hood's letter. The incoming governor's final stance on these matters will likely define her legacy and set the tone for Texas criminal justice policy in the coming years. As the state prepares for the transition of power, the debate over the death penalty remains a central and contentious issue for both supporters and opponents of capital punishment.