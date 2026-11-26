Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile faces box office underperformance. Find out when it leaves US streaming platforms and how it compares to its predecessor.

Death on the Nile, directed by Kenneth Branagh, is scheduled to leave Hulu in the United States on a specific upcoming date, marking the end of its brief digital run. The film, a star-studded adaptation of Agatha Christie's beloved novel, has struggled to match the commercial success of its 2017 predecessor, Murder on the Orient Express.

Death on the Nile Box Office and Critical Reception

The 2017 film directed by Kenneth Branagh grossed approximately $350 million globally against a reported production budget of $55 million. It currently holds a 59 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating a middling critical response. In contrast, the sequel, Death on the Nile, failed to replicate this financial triumph, earning only $137 million worldwide against a significantly higher budget of $100 million.

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Star-Studded Cast and Public Controversy

Branagh returned to direct and portray the iconic detective Hercule Poirot for the sequel, assembling a cast featuring Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Russell Brand, and Letitia Wright. The film also included appearances by Emma Mackey, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, and Rose Leslie. Several of these actors, including Hammer and Wright, have faced public controversies or cancellation debates in recent years, which contributed to the film becoming a subject of internet memes and mixed reviews.

Streaming Availability and Future Agatha Christie Adaptations

While the film is currently available for streaming on Hulu in the US, it will only remain accessible for a limited time. The departure of this particular Poirot iteration coincides with a busy period for new Agatha Christie adaptations. Toni Collette and Kit Harington are currently shooting a new series centered on Miss Marple, and the studio 20th Century has confirmed that several other Christie properties are in development, signaling a renewed focus on Christie's catalog.

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Legacy of Agatha Christie Characters on Screen

Agatha Christie remains the best-selling novelist in history, relying primarily on four character archetypes that continue to dominate modern screen adaptations. These include Hercule Poirot, who appeared in 33 novels; Jane Marple, featured in 12 novels; Ariadne Oliver, in 8 novels; and Captain Hastings, also in 8 novels. Poirot, a retired Belgian police officer, is characterized by his vanity and methodical approach to solving crimes through observation and logic.

Comparing Poirot and Miss Marple Investigative Styles

While Poirot solves murders by sitting still and analyzing patterns, Miss Marple operates differently by comparing suspects to people she knew in her village of St Mary Mead. This method proves effective because it highlights the lack of originality in human behavior. With new productions focusing on Marple, the entertainment industry is balancing the logical precision of Poirot with the observational intuition of Marple in a competitive market for mystery dramas.