A man dies after being stabbed and then arrested by police who believed his attacker's faLse racism claim, sparking debates about racial bias in British policing.

In a tragic incident that has reignited debates about racial bias in British policing, a man named Nowak died after being arrested by Hampshire officers in Southampton.

Nowak was walking home one night when he encountered Vickrum Digwa and his brother. A video recovered from Nowak's phone, which Digwa attempted to hide, revealed no evidence of the racial abuse Digwa later alleged. Nowak made a passing remark, and Digwa responded by attaCking him, stabbing Nowak multiple times. Despite Nowak repeatedly stating that he could not breathe and that he had been stabbed, police officers ignored his pleas and instead listened to Digwa's false accusations of racism.

Nowak died while handcuffed, just minutes from the city's largest hospital. The case has drawn comparisons to the murder of George Floyd in the United States, as Nowaks final words were 'I can't breathe.

' Yet, unlike the widespread outrage following Floyd's death,the British media and political establishment have shown far less interest in Nowak's case. Critics argue that this reflects a two-tier system of justice in Britain, where accusations of racism are given undue weight, even to the point of ignoring evidence of a violent crime. the Digwa brothers called the police and falsely claimed they had been attacked by a racist white person, omitting the fact that Nowak was dying from stab wounds.

The officers believed their tale and arrested Nowak, despite his obvious injuries. Investigations revealed that Hampshire police had previously implemented extensive race training programs, costing nearly a million pounds, which prioritized the protection of ethnic minority communities. This training, critics say,has created a culture of fear among officers, who are terrified of being called racist and thus overcompensate in cases involving non-white individuals.

David Spencer, a former Metropolitan Police officer, noted that many officers now prioritize avoiding accusations of racism above all else. This incident isn't isolated; earlier reports highlighted a security guard at the Manchester Arena who failed to approach a bomber for fear of being labeled racist. The Labour government, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has downplayed the idea of bias in policing, stating that there is no two-tier system. Yet, the details of the Nowak case suggest otherwise.

The police not only failed to handcuff Digwa after the incident but also offered him a meal. Nowak's father described the contrast as unbearable. The case has sparked protests and renewed calls for police reform, though the governments response has been limited to considering wording changes in its Police Race Action Plan.

Meanwhile, the Left-leaning media have focused more on the protests than on the victim himself, while the Right struggles to propose concrete solutions. The incident raises profound questions about justice, racism,and the priorities of British policing.

As the country grapples with these issues, many are left wondering whether the system can truly provide fair treatment for all, regardless of race. the echoes of George Floyds death in America are unmistakable, but the British response has been markedly different, leading to accusations of hypocrisy and double standards. The Nowak case serves as a stark reminder that racial bias can manifest in different ways, sometimes even in the name of anti-racism.

It is a complex and deeply troubling situation that demands careful examination and meaningful action to ensure that such a tragedy does not occur again





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