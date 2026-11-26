The 56-year-old man, who showed warning signs of alcohol withdrawal, died in October 2025 after being detained at Adelanto for fewer than 10 days.

GEO’s Adelanto ICE Detention facility in Adelanto CA on Friday, October 16, 2026. The death of a man showing symptoms of alcohol withdrawal shortly after his detention at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center might have been prevented had he received more timely care for the serious medical condition, experts said after reviewing documents in the case.

Gabriel Garcia-Aviles, 56, died in ICE custody on Oct. 23, 2025, after being detained at Adelanto for fewer than 10 days. Michele Heisler, a medical director at Physicians for Human Rights, said that the man’s death was potentially preventable after reviewing an internal ICE mortality report that showed medical staff at the Adelanto immigrant camp waited four hours to get Garcia-Aviles emergency medical care, according to the report recently obtained by the Even after that four-hour delay in care, he was taken to the hospital in a custody vehicle rather than an emergency vehicle, where medics could administer treatment on route.

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This publication requested documents similar to those received by the Chronicle from ICE through a public-records request, in addition to other records pertaining to the nature of ICE custody deaths.