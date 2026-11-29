Netflix's new miniseries Death by Lightning examines the delusional mind of Charles Guiteau and the assassination of President James Garfield with grounded realism.

The streaming giant Netflix has released a new historical true-crime drama titled Death by Lightning that explores the psychological deterioration of a man who assassinated an American president. This four-episode miniseries premiered on November 6 2026 and offers a stark alternative to other popular crime narratives currently available on the platform. The show focuses on the real-life events surrounding President James Garfield and his assassin Charles Guiteau.

Miniseries Premise and Key Cast Members

Based on Candice Millard's 2011 biography Destiny of the Republic the narrative was adapted by Mike Makowsky for the screen. The production features a strong ensemble cast led by Michael Shannon who portrays President James Garfield and Matthew Macfadyen who plays the delusional assassin Charles Guiteau. The supporting cast includes Betty Gilpin as Crete Garfield Bradley Whitford as James Blaine Nick Offerman as Chester Arthur and Shea Whigham as Roscoe Conkling.

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Macfadyen Portrays Guiteau's Delusional Mind

Matthew Macfadyen delivers a nuanced performance as Guiteau depicting a man driven by deep narcissism and severe mental illness. The series highlights Guiteau's inability to connect with others showing his erratic behavior within a sex cult where members were romantically entangled. After being released from jail Guiteau struggles to reestablish himself in society and acts out when faced with rejection.

Path to Assassination and Political Context

Guiteau's descent toward violence accelerates when he steals money from his sister and brother-in-law after they suggest a residential facility. He then attends the Republican National Convention seeking recognition for his perceived role in the election and becomes enraged when the party does not reward him handsomely. His delusions lead him to target the newly appointed candidate James Garfield to alter the direction of the country.

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Comparison to Mindhunter's Grounded Approach

Fans of the series Mindhunter may find similar appeals in Death by Lightning due to its avoidance of sensationalism. David Fincher who helmed Mindhunter stated that the original series ended in part because Netflix wanted a CSI-format that conflicted with the creators' vision. Both shows score over 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes for their realistic portrayal of true crime subjects without overinflating the events.

Slow-Burn Tension and Historical Accuracy